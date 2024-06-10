Submit Release
Byron Dale Minter Jr.: An Artist, Bass Fisherman, Golfer, and Voracious Reader

older man in white button up and a light tan cowboy hat where glasses, one dark and one clear or missing, with a pipe in his mouth.

Byron Dale Minter Jr.
September 22, 1944 – May 11, 2024

Today we sadly announce the passing of Byron Dale Minter Jr born on September 22, 1944, Kansas City Missouri he passed away on May 11, 2024. He was the son of Byron and Eileen Minter and the oldest of three siblings proceeded in death by his sister Janet Minter-Klein and is survive by sister Jean Heter. Dale is also survived by his daughter MiHsu Minter and grandson Ijal. Dale was raised in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, and later, spent time working in the advertising industry in Minneapolis-Saint Paul and later New York City. He was a talented and accomplished avant-garde painter. He worked with well-known painters such as Malcolm Morley, Salvador, Dali and Julian Schnable. Dale made his home in Garland, Kansas, Mexico, and later California where he moved to be closer to his daughter and grandson. He resided in Weaverville, California until his death. Apart from art, Dale was an expert bass fisherman, an adept golfer, and a voracious reader. I am asking for any donations are to raise money to for our loved one with his passing and help with his burial expenses. We will notify you in terms of the ceremony of life, and will be publishing memoirs of his poetry and art. There is a GoFundMe me set up “to honor Dale’s legacy” organized by MiHsu Minter.

