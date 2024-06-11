Flash News: OKX Announces Participation in Launch of Lagrange Labs' First Production-Ready ZK Prover Network

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 10, 2024.



OKX Announces Participation in Launch of Lagrange Labs' First Production-Ready ZK Prover Network



OKX today announced its participation in the launch of Lagrange Labs' (Lagrange) first production-ready Zero Knowledge (ZK) Prover Network. Industry giants such as Coinbase, Staked (a Kraken company), AltLayer, P2P and Ankr also took part in the launch.

Lagrange's new Prover Network represents a considerable advancement in the accessibility of ZK, a powerful functionality that has traditionally been impeded by complex cryptographic requirements and the need for understanding circuits. Now, developers and protocols can harness the full potential of ZK without these typical barriers.

Involvement in the Prover Network further solidifies OKX's position at the forefront of technological innovation in the Web3 space. OKX continues to explore and adopt new ways to enhance the growth of the Web3 ecosystem.

Last month, OKX announced its new role as an 'Operator' for EigenLayer, a protocol built on Ethereum that introduces restaking. With its new Operator role, OKX invites eligible users to delegate their ETH or liquid staking token (LST) to the OKX operator here. By doing so, users are actively participating in securing the EigenLayer network while potentially earning rewards.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

