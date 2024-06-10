MPD Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect Vehicle

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for the suspect vehicle involved in a robbery that occurred in Navy Yard.

On Sunday, June 9, 2024, at approximately 3:17 a.m., four victims were walking in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast, when two suspects got out of a car and pointed firearms at them. The suspects took property from the victims and fled the scene. The victims were uninjured.

The suspect vehicle was captured on nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has seen this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24087438

###