Violation of Conditions of Release / Berlin Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#: 24A3003798

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak                             

STATION: Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/10/2024/1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street Cabot, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Danielle Gilman                                              

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

On 06/10/2024 at approximately 1900 hours Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been parked at the library in Cabot all day.  An investigation revealed Danielle Gilman was an occupant of the vehicle; Gilman currently has conditions of release that mandate her to stay at a residence in Hardwick, Vermont.  Gilman was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks.  She was later released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/13/2024 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/13/2024/0830 hours        

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

