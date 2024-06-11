Violation of Conditions of Release / Berlin Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3003798
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/10/2024/1900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street Cabot, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Danielle Gilman
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/10/2024 at approximately 1900 hours Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been parked at the library in Cabot all day. An investigation revealed Danielle Gilman was an occupant of the vehicle; Gilman currently has conditions of release that mandate her to stay at a residence in Hardwick, Vermont. Gilman was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks. She was later released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/13/2024 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/13/2024/0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.