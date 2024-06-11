Violation of Conditions of Release / Berlin Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3003798

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/10/2024/1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street Cabot, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Danielle Gilman

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/10/2024 at approximately 1900 hours Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been parked at the library in Cabot all day. An investigation revealed Danielle Gilman was an occupant of the vehicle; Gilman currently has conditions of release that mandate her to stay at a residence in Hardwick, Vermont. Gilman was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks. She was later released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/13/2024 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/13/2024/0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.