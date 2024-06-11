Submit Release
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of 2024 Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: ERE.UN) (“ERES”) announced today that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held today, each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 15, 2024 (the “Circular”) were passed by a vote held by ballot.

A total of 187,117,452 units and special voting units of ERES (collectively, “Units”) representing 80.033% of ERES’s issued and outstanding Units were voted in connection with the meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Trustees:

Nominee Votes
For		 % Votes
For		 Votes
Withheld		 % Votes
Withheld
Harold Burke 183,286,181 97.988% 3,762,944 2.012%
Gina Parvaneh Cody 185,844,759 99.356% 1,204,366 0.644%
Ira Gluskin 181,707,515 97.144% 5,341,610 2.856%
Mark Kenney 180,779,408 96.648% 6,269,717 3.352%
Gervais Levasseur 185,860,135 99.364% 1,188,990 0.636%
Lisa Russell 185,860,697 99.365% 1,188,428 0.635%
         

All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as trustees.

Re-Appointment of Auditors

  Votes
For		 % Votes
For		 Votes
Withheld		 % Votes
Withheld
Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants 186,999,591 99.937% 117,861 0.063%
         

Renewal of the Unit Option Plan and the Restricted Unit Rights Plan

  Votes
For		 % Votes
For		 Votes
Against		 % Votes
Against
Renewal of Unit Option Plan and RUR Plan 170,086,055 90.931% 16,963,070 9.069%
         

About ERES
ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. As at March 31, 2024, ERES owned 158 multi-residential properties, comprised of approximately 6,900 residential suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owned one commercial property in Germany and one commercial property in Belgium.

ERES’s registered and principal business office is located at 11 Church Street, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1W1.

For more information, please visit our website at www.eresreit.com.

For further information:

ERES
Mr. Mark Kenney
Chief Executive Officer
416.861.9404
m.kenney@capreit.net 		ERES
Ms. Jenny Chou
Chief Financial Officer
416.354.0188
j.chou@capreit.net 		 

