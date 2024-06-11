Welcome Health Appoints Jay Bakshi as Chief Growth Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome Health, a medical group focused on providing best in class primary care to older adults, using the philosophy of geriatrics in the comfort of their home, in facilities and virtually, has appointed Jay Bakshi as its new Chief Growth Officer.
In this role, Bakshi will lead Welcome Health’s profitable growth and oversee market expansion, payer business development & contracting, account management and patient acquisition and retention.
“We are excited to have Jay in this role as he brings extensive experience in partnering with payers in value-based arrangements to bring innovative solutions to the members they serve,” said Emily Cook, CEO of Welcome Health. "Welcome Health has established a growing presence in Southern California, and we look forward to bringing our unique, high touch primary care model to additional health plans and seniors across the nation.”
“Welcome Health’s physicians and interdisciplinary teams holistically and expertly serve seniors where and when they need it, creating new access and improved quality of care,” said Bakshi. “I proudly make the Welcome Health mission my own – to eliminate the health obstacles preventing seniors from achieving what matters most.”
Bakshi joins Welcome Health with more than a decade of high-impact experience at various national, regional and nascent payers where he held leadership roles spanning strategy, growth, network, finance, general management and data science. Bakshi’s breadth of domain knowledge equips him with a highly unique understanding of payers, their challenges and what they seek in their best strategic partners.
Prior to joining Welcome Health, Bakshi served as finance lead for the state-sponsored businesses at Healthfirst, one of New York’s largest health insurance plans. In this role he partnered closely with multiple functional areas to understand, anticipate and manage the performance of seven distinct business units comprising 1.5 million insured lives and generating nearly $14 billion in gross annual premium revenue.
About Welcome Health
Welcome Health is a risk-bearing advanced primary care delivery organization specializing in care for seniors in the comfort of their home, in facilities and virtually. Grounded in the science and art of geriatric medicine, Welcome Health addresses the barriers that older adults face in their pursuit of what matters most to them. Welcome Health’s philosophy is based on four underlying principles: 1) deliver the highest quality of care; 2) prioritize the patient experience; 3) provide personalized care centered on the patient’s goals; and 4) leverage a team-based, holistic model of approach to care delivery. Welcome Health is an independent, payer-agnostic primary care medical group, backed by the SCAN Group, whose holdings include SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans. To learn more, visit www.welcomehealth.org or follow Welcome Health on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/welcome-health-inc | https://www.facebook.com/gowelcomehealth | https://www.instagram.com/gowelcomehealth/
Media Contact:
Seffrah Orlando
Director, External Relations & Communications
sorlando@scanhealthplan.com
562-508-6781
Seffrah Orlando
In this role, Bakshi will lead Welcome Health’s profitable growth and oversee market expansion, payer business development & contracting, account management and patient acquisition and retention.
“We are excited to have Jay in this role as he brings extensive experience in partnering with payers in value-based arrangements to bring innovative solutions to the members they serve,” said Emily Cook, CEO of Welcome Health. "Welcome Health has established a growing presence in Southern California, and we look forward to bringing our unique, high touch primary care model to additional health plans and seniors across the nation.”
“Welcome Health’s physicians and interdisciplinary teams holistically and expertly serve seniors where and when they need it, creating new access and improved quality of care,” said Bakshi. “I proudly make the Welcome Health mission my own – to eliminate the health obstacles preventing seniors from achieving what matters most.”
Bakshi joins Welcome Health with more than a decade of high-impact experience at various national, regional and nascent payers where he held leadership roles spanning strategy, growth, network, finance, general management and data science. Bakshi’s breadth of domain knowledge equips him with a highly unique understanding of payers, their challenges and what they seek in their best strategic partners.
Prior to joining Welcome Health, Bakshi served as finance lead for the state-sponsored businesses at Healthfirst, one of New York’s largest health insurance plans. In this role he partnered closely with multiple functional areas to understand, anticipate and manage the performance of seven distinct business units comprising 1.5 million insured lives and generating nearly $14 billion in gross annual premium revenue.
About Welcome Health
Welcome Health is a risk-bearing advanced primary care delivery organization specializing in care for seniors in the comfort of their home, in facilities and virtually. Grounded in the science and art of geriatric medicine, Welcome Health addresses the barriers that older adults face in their pursuit of what matters most to them. Welcome Health’s philosophy is based on four underlying principles: 1) deliver the highest quality of care; 2) prioritize the patient experience; 3) provide personalized care centered on the patient’s goals; and 4) leverage a team-based, holistic model of approach to care delivery. Welcome Health is an independent, payer-agnostic primary care medical group, backed by the SCAN Group, whose holdings include SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans. To learn more, visit www.welcomehealth.org or follow Welcome Health on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/welcome-health-inc | https://www.facebook.com/gowelcomehealth | https://www.instagram.com/gowelcomehealth/
Media Contact:
Seffrah Orlando
Director, External Relations & Communications
sorlando@scanhealthplan.com
562-508-6781
Seffrah Orlando
SCAN Group
email us here