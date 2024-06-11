Anomalo Named Databricks Emerging Partner of the Year 

SAN FRANCISCO and PALO ALTO, Calif., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the Data + AI Summit 2024, Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, announced that it has received the prestigious Databricks Emerging Partner of the Year Award.



As Databricks customers increasingly rely on their data for insights and AI-powered customer experiences, ensuring data quality has become a baseline necessity. Importantly, data quality issues are one of the largest, if not the largest, blockers enterprises face in maximizing the value of data and AI. One recent study found that 91% of IT decision makers believe they need to improve data quality at their company; 77% said they lack trust in their organization's business data.

Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks, said: “I am thrilled to announce Anomalo as our Emerging Partner of the Year. Anomalo has demonstrated innovation and commitment to data quality to help organizations build data-driven cultures and democratize data and AI. Anomalo’s AI-powered data quality monitoring has enabled our customers to ensure the accuracy and reliability of their data, empowering them to make better, more informed decisions and build high-performing, data-driven applications. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration and driving even greater value for our mutual customers.”

Anomalo and Databricks first partnered in 2022 and have joint customer wins across every major vertical. Tim Ng, data products engineering lead at joint Anomalo and Databricks customer Block, said: “Anomalo has been the silver bullet in helping us promote trust in data across our organization. The product makes both my data engineers and data consumers happy as it means less time firefighting issues and more time using data to build products our customers love.”

Earlier this year, Databricks Ventures announced it invested in Anomalo, as one of its strategic AI investments: https://www.databricks.com/blog/databricks-ventures-invests-anomalo.

“In today's data-driven world, ensuring the highest standard of data quality is essential for any enterprise application. Anomalo’s platform ensures that any data issues can be detected and resolved quickly, enabling data teams to spend less time dealing with data issues and more time making better products and experiences for their customers. We are thrilled to be named the Databricks Emerging Partner of the Year and see it as a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional data quality solutions for enterprises leveraging the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform,” said Elliot Shmukler, co-founder and CEO of Anomalo.

Anomalo’s AI-powered data quality monitoring automatically detects data quality issues and their root causes before they affect business intelligence dashboards and reports or downstream AI models. This capability seamlessly integrates with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform , supporting technologies such as Delta Lake and the Unity Catalog . As one of the earliest Partner Connect integrations, Anomalo also lets Databricks customers experience the power of Anomalo on a trial basis directly within their Databricks UI.

Customers can use Anomalo to monitor any Databricks table in a matter of minutes, without needing extensive, time-consuming and manual configuration. Anomalo’s bi-directional integration with Unity Catalog makes data governance easy, as data stewards can view data quality issues directly in Unity Catalog Data Explorer and resolve them quickly using Anomalo’s lineage graph and automated root cause analysis.

Anomalo will be giving a talk on “ Data Quality: the Greatest Challenge for Enterprise GenAI Adoption ” this Wednesday at 5:10 p.m. at the Data + AI Summit 2024.

Anomalo helps enterprises build confidence in the data they use to make decisions and build products. Enterprises can simply connect Anomalo’s complete data quality platform to their data warehouse or lakehouse and begin monitoring their data in less than 5 minutes, all with minimal configuration and without a single line of code. Then, they can automatically detect and understand the root-cause of data issues, before anyone else. Anomalo is backed by SignalFire, Norwest Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Village Global, First Round Capital and Databricks Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.anomalo.com/ or follow @anomalo_hq.

