News Release – DOH Approves Reopening of S7-Icy Bubble in Honolulu
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIA‘ĀINA
KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
DOH APPROVES REOPENING OF S7–ICY BUBBLE IN HONOLULU
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 10, 2024 24-078
HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued S7-Icy Bubble a green placard and approved its reopening on June 10, 2024.
S7-Icy Bubble, located at 555 N. King Street received a red placard on June 5, 2024, and was immediately closed. A June 10 follow-up inspection revealed that all critical violations were resolved.
The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawaiʻi residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.
# # #
Media Contact:
Kristen Wong
Information Specialist
Hawaiʻi State Department of Health
808-586-4407
[email protected]