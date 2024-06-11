News Release – DOH Approves Reopening of S7-Icy Bubble in Honolulu

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH APPROVES REOPENING OF S7–ICY BUBBLE IN HONOLULU

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 10, 2024 24-078

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued S7-Icy Bubble a green placard and approved its reopening on June 10, 2024.

S7-Icy Bubble, located at 555 N. King Street received a red placard on June 5, 2024, and was immediately closed. A June 10 follow-up inspection revealed that all critical violations were resolved.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawaiʻi residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

Media Contact:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

808-586-4407

[email protected]