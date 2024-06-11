DOH APPROVES REOPENING OF S7-ICY BUBBLE IN HONOLULU

Posted on Jun 10, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued S7-Icy Bubble a green placard and approved its reopening on June 10, 2024.

S7-Icy Bubble, located at 555 N. King Street received a red placard on June 5, 2024, and was immediately closed. A June 10 follow-up inspection revealed that all critical violations were resolved.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawaiʻi residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

