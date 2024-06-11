Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,455 in the last 365 days.

CAPREIT Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) (“CAPREIT”) announced today that, at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders held today (the “Meeting”), each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 11, 2024 (the “Circular”) were passed by a vote held by ballot.

A total of 113,635,302 units and special voting units of CAPREIT (collectively, “Units”), in the aggregate, representing 67.34% of CAPREIT’s issued and outstanding Units were voted in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Trustees:

All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as trustees.

Nominee Votes
For		 % Votes
For		 Votes
Withheld		 % Votes
Withheld
Lori-Ann Beausoleil 113,088,338 99.88% 134,023 0.12%
Harold Burke 108,252,084 95.61% 4,970,277 4.39%
Gina Parvaneh Cody 108,166,422 95.53% 5,055,939 4.47%
Mark Kenney 108,824,589 96.12% 4,397,572 3.88%
Gervais Levasseur 111,059,130 98.09% 2,163,231 1.91%
Ken Silver 111,131,246 98.15% 2,091,115 1.85%
Jennifer Stoddart 110,452,677 97.55% 2,769,684 2.45%
Elaine Todres 107,860,437 95.26% 5,361,924 4.74%
René Tremblay 111,060,459 98.09% 2,161,902 1.91%


Appointment of Auditors

  Votes
For		 % Votes
For		 Votes
Withheld		 % Votes
Withheld
Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants 113,431,197 99.82% 206,850 0.18%


Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept CAPREIT’s approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes
For 		% Votes
For 		Votes
Against 		% Votes
Against
105,216,982 92.93% 8,005,379 7.07%


About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2024, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,200 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.7 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404		 CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009		 CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544

Primary Logo

You just read:

CAPREIT Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more