NBAA’s 2025 Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference to Be Hosted in New Orleans

Washington, DC, June 10, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) announced today that the 2025 NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference (SDC2025) will now be hosted in New Orleans from March 25-27, 2025.

“NBAA’s Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference stands among the most important events on the industry’s calendar, bringing people together to gain new perspectives, to move forward in professionalism and to enjoy the excitement of a shared passion,” NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said. “This adjustment positions SDC2025 to build on the record-breaking success of recent editions of the conference.”

New Orleans is widely recognized as a world-class event venue, as demonstrated by its plans for hosting the 2025 Super Bowl in the weeks preceding the NBAA conference. The city is a unique and accessible destination, with a robust offering of options for airline, hotel and hospitality accommodations.

NBAA’s annual Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference draws hundreds of exhibiting companies and thousands of attendees from locations across the U.S. and around the world. In recent years, the event has shattered attendance records, continually drawn new exhibitors and served as the venue for unveiling new partnerships, new innovations and other announcements.

