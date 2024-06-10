DNREC and Kent Conservation District Announce Fall Cover Crop Cost Share Sign-Up Period Through Aug. 30

Fall cover crops like the winter wheat in this Delaware farm field provide a range of water quality, soil health and climate benefits (including the capture of carbon from the atmosphere) /DNREC photo



The annual sign-up period for the Kent Conservation District’s Cover Crop Cost-Share Program – funded in part by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control – has opened and is to continue through Aug. 30. The popular cost-share program provides Kent County farmers with assistance to offset seed, labor, and equipment costs when planting fall cover crops that help protect local water quality, build healthy soils, and capture carbon from the atmosphere.

Fall-planted cover crops can provide a range of water quality, soil health, and climate benefits. In addition to protecting local streams from nutrient and sediment runoff, cover crops also offer the benefits of adding organic matter to the soil, helping control weeds and pests, and stabilizing farm fields that have gotten too much or too little rain. Cover crops can also absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in the soil to help mitigate climate change.

The Kent Conservation District’s Cover Crop Program provides cost-share to farmers who plant a variety of small grains and other cover crops on their fields. Funding provided by DNREC is through Federal grants including the Clean Water Act Section 319 grant and the Chesapeake Bay Implementation Grant. Non-Federal cost share funds are also utilized for cover crop implementation as provided by DNREC and the Delaware Department of Agriculture.

For more information on the KCD’s Cover Crop Program, visit www.kentcd.org or call 302-608-5370.

