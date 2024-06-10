Award-Winning Marketplace Marketing Agency, Podean, Launches in Brazil
Podean expands their global footprint, launching in Brazil on June 10th, 2024, with their coverage spanning across 5 continents.NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-commerce in Brazil is exploding. eMarketer suggests that more than 105 million Brazilians will shop online in 2024 and spend more $84 Billion USD; the annual growth will exceed 15% and be among the global leaders in growth, just behind the Philippines and Malaysia.*
On Monday, June 10th, 2024, the award-winning marketplace marketing agency, Podean, launched in Brazil. This comes after having gained impressive traction in Mexico the past two years, where the agency was appointed by prestigious clients including Hasbro, Danone, Under Armour, AB Inbev and Hugo Boss.
“From the outset, we created Podean to have the widest global footprint of any marketplace specialist agency. We’re able to bring global-best tech, team, and solutions to clients in Brazil, while also helping clients in the USA, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East expand into this lucrative market,” said Mark Power, CEO and Founder of Podean.
Leading the São Paulo office is Raphael Elan, formerly an Account Lead at Macarta. Raphael has been heavily involved in the retail media space in Brazil since 2016, aiding brands’ growth throughout the transformation of Brazil’s digital market. He advocates for the necessity of a full-funnel strategy to ensure long-term growth within marketplaces and the importance of data - specifically leveraging Amazon’s Marketing Cloud. With experience across Amazon, Mercado Libre, Shopee, Via Varejo, Magazine Luiza, and Carrefour, he has the relationships and expertise needed to drive maximum sales for brands.
On his appointment, Raphael commented, “I’m truly excited to join Podean and leverage global knowledge, expertise, and best practices for clients in Brazil. The fact that Podean won Amazon’s top global award for partner agencies is a testament to their winning formula and client results.”
Podean will offer clients in Brazil and clients looking to expand into Brazil their full suite of services, ranging from profitability optimization to retail operations, catalog management, content and creative, customer service, analytics, media strategy and management.
Podean's global expertise and its headquarters in New York, adjacent to Amazon’s offices, provide Brazilian clients with access to tools and technology that local agencies can't offer. Complementing this, Podean’s centers of excellence deliver gold-standard content that sets brands apart, and a media team that has experience with new features available in the USA before they hit the shores of Brazil.
“While other agencies’ clients in Brazil need to test and learn to see what works, our global teams have already spent years understanding what will be most successful. This saves our clients time, money, and improves their brand performance. No one else locally can offer this and I’m excited to introduce such market–leading capabilities to clients here.” continued Raphael.
Global CEO, Travis Johnson, concluded that, “The Brazilian market is growing quickly for brands in e-commerce on Amazon and MeLi, but brands have not been able to access the level of marketplace expertise and growth they deserve. We are excited to launch Podean and accelerate the growth of some of the world’s leading brands in this rapidly-growing market.”
About Podean:
Podean is an award-winning marketplace agency managing over 200 of the world’s leading brands on multiple marketplaces globally. Podean is the winner of Amazon’s 2023 “Global Expansion Award” and an official top-tier “Advanced Partner” with Amazon. With over 140 marketplace marketing specialists, Podean has a rich history of expanding brands regionally and into new territories, with specialties including retail management, advanced media planning, and content optimization.
Podean has teams spanning the globe from North America to Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and South America.
In addition to Podean’s e-commerce capabilities, the agency’s social commerce division, LiveCraft, works with brands such as PepsiCo on driving growth on innovative platforms including TikTok Shop.
*Source: https://www.emarketer.com/content/retail-ecommerce-digital-buyer-trends-2024-brazil
