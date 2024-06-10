Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Election of Directors

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OVER U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX: FC) today announced that at the annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders of the Corporation held earlier today, all director nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation, as follows:

Nominee Votes “For” % Votes “For” Votes

“Against” % of Votes

“Against” Geoffrey Bledin 8,150,536 98.48% 126,090 1.52% Eli Dadouch 8,158,145 98.57% 118,481 1.43% Morris Fischtein 8,109,522 97.98% 167,104 2.02% Stanley Goldfarb 7,914,433 95.62% 362,193 4.38% Victoria Granovski 8,136,355 98.31% 140,271 1.69% Anthony Heller 8,099,125 97.86% 177,501 2.14% Jonathan Mair 7,953,362 96.09% 323,264 3.91% Hon. Francis Newbould 8,119,044 98.10% 157,582 1.90% Hon. Joe Oliver, P.C. 8,119,392 98.10% 157,234 1.90% Keith Ray 8,118,916 98.09% 157,710 1.91% Lawrence Shulman 8,113,281 98.03% 163,345 1.97% Michael Warner 8,113,310 98.03% 163,316 1.97%

* The number of votes disclosed reflects proxies received by management of the Corporation in advance of the Meeting.

All other matters considered by shareholders at the Meeting were also approved, the details of which are contained in the Report on Voting Results regarding the Meeting filed by the Corporation on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

