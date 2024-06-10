Officers assigned to CBP’s San Diego Field Office seize $38 million worth of narcotics in May

SAN DIEGO — CBP officers assigned to the San Diego Field Office seized 4.31 pounds of marijuana, 21.73 pounds of heroin, 913.9 pounds of cocaine, 561.91 pounds of fentanyl, and 16,408.94 pounds of methamphetamine in 165 separate smuggling attempts from May 1 to May 31.

One of these May seizures, occurring at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility, was the second largest San Diego Field Office methamphetamine seizure on record, and the third largest nationwide.

The total estimated street value of the narcotics seized by San Diego CBP officers in May is $38,300,000.00.

CBP officers discover dozens of bundles of methamphetamine concealed inside a vehicle whose driver was seeking entry into the United States.

“These extraordinary efforts stand as a testament to the diligent and exceptional work by our officers,” said Sidney K. Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego. “The interdiction of these drugs not only disrupts criminal networks but also underscores the importance for continued vigilance and collaboration in the fight against drug trafficking.”

Dozens more bundles of smuggled cocaine were discovered and seized in a separate incident in May.

Suspects in these incidents were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics were seized by CBP officers. The San Diego Field Office, comprised of the San Ysidro, Otay Mesa, San Diego air and seaport, Calexico East/West, Tecate, and Andrade Ports of Entry, will continue collaborative efforts with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to effectively combat drug smuggling.

More than 560 pounds of fentanyl were discovered and seized by San Diego CBP officers in May. The fentanyl was discovered in both powder and pill forms.

These seizures are the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on October 26, 2023 in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.