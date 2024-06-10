Blackwells Capital Releases Presentation Detailing Continued Buffoonery of Monty Bennett

Applauds Support for Blackwells’ Campaign from Other Braemar Shareholders

Urges Shareholders to Vote FOR Blackwells’ Nominees and Proposals

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwells Capital LLC (“Blackwells”), a shareholder of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Braemar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BHR), today released a presentation titled, “The Continued Buffoonery of Monty Bennett.”

Additionally, Blackwells is pleased to announce that independent shareholders of Braemar are speaking out and concurring with Blackwells’ campaign aims: to terminate the egregious external management agreement with Ashford Inc. (“Ashford”) and to reconstitute Braemar’s entrenched Board.

Brancous LP1 (“Brancous”), a large Braemar shareholder, wrote to Blackwells commending Blackwells’ campaign. Brancous wrote: “we share Blackwells’ concerns…” and that “[t]he reappointment of Monty Bennett and Kamal Jafarnia by Ashford Hospitality board…reinforces our concerns about the governance integrity of Braemar.” Brancous further commented on “the lackluster performance under the current board’s leadership” and stated that “it’s troubling to see board members enriching themselves at the expense of shareholder value.” A complete copy of the Brancous letter can be found at the end of this press release.

In addition, Braemar’s second largest shareholder recently disclosed a June 3, 2024 email that it sent to Monty Bennett. The email calls for the termination of the external management agreement with Ashford and for the replacement of members of the Board. A copy of this letter can be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1574085/000139834424011207/fp0088636-1_ex3.htm.

Jason Aintabi, Chief Investment Officer of Blackwells, said:

“We are not surprised to see other shareholders speaking out. We are only surprised that Monty Bennett has remained in his position as long as he has. He may have his conflicted board to thank for that, but both he and they are facing a ticking clock until independent, qualified individuals make their way onto the Board so Braemar can return value to its rightful owners once and for all. It’s time to put Monty’s Advisory Agreement where it belongs: in the trash can.”

Blackwells urges all Braemar shareholders to vote their proxy on the WHITE universal proxy card “FOR” each of the Blackwells nominees and the Blackwells proposals. Blackwells recommends shareholders vote “AGAINST” Braemar’s executive compensation resolution.

If you have any questions about voting your proxy or need replacement proxy materials, contact:

MacKenzie Partners, Inc.

+1 (800) 322-2885 (toll free for shareholders)

proxy@mackenziepartners.com

Blackwells also encourages shareholders to review Blackwells’ materials, the details of its engagement with the Company, information about Blackwells’ nominees, and other important information at www.NoMoreMonty.com. Shareholders are also invited to follow Blackwells’ campaign on X at @nomoremonty and Instagram at @no_more_monty.

Brancous’ letter to Blackwells is copied in full below:

May 16th, 2024

Dear Mr. Aintabi,



I am writing to express our support for Blackwells in its proxy battle with Braemar Hotel & Resorts board.

The recent developments at Ashford Hospitality Trust have raised significant concerns. The reappointment of Monty Bennett and Kamal Jafarnia by Ashford Hospitality board, despite their prior defeat, highlights entrenched directorship and reinforces our concerns about the governance integrity of Braemar. These actions at Ashford Hospitality not only question the independence and accountability of its board but also raises serious questions about governance integrity within Braemar. It is crucial for Braemar's board to recognize these warning signs and prioritize transparency, accountability, and shareholder interests to regain investor trust and foster sustainable growth.

We share Blackwells' concerns regarding the intertwined relationship between Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Ashford Inc., especially the conflict of interest arising from Monty Bennett's dual roles. This situation not only undermines shareholder interests but also hampers the company's potential for growth and value creation.

Furthermore, we agree with your assessment of the lackluster performance under the current board's leadership. While the company has struggled, it's troubling to see board members enriching themselves at the expense of shareholder value. Immediate action is needed to address governance issues and restore shareholder confidence.

In line with Blackwells' conviction, we support the call for separation between Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Ashford Inc. This critical step is imperative not only to safeguard shareholder interests but also to guarantee unbiased decision-making within Braemar.

We affirm our commitment to vote in favor of the directors nominated by Blackwells to the Braemar Hotel & Resorts board.

Sincerely,

Alejandro Malbran

Managing Director

Brancous LP1

