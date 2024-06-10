Americares Honors AbbVie with Power of Partnership Award

Award Presented at HDA Business and Leadership Conference

Stamford, Conn. – June 10, 2024 – Americares, in partnership with the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA), presented its annual Power of Partnership Award to biopharmaceutical company AbbVie in recognition of its outstanding commitment to increasing health care access.

Americares Deputy Senior Vice President of Emergency Programs Provash Budden presented the award today at HDA’s Business and Leadership Conference in Colorado Springs, Colo. Americares and HDA created the Power of Partnership Award in 2005 to recognize HDA-member pharmaceutical manufacturer and distribution organizations that have shown exceptional dedication to expanding access to health care for people in need around the globe.

“It’s thanks to dedicated partners like AbbVie that Americares can continue providing life-saving medicines and medical supplies to people affected by poverty or disaster worldwide,” said Americares President and CEO Christine Squires. “This award is a testament to AbbVie’s commitment to removing barriers to care so that everyone can live their healthiest life. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to AbbVie for helping to save lives and improve health.”

AbbVie has supported Americares for over a decade, providing an estimated 300,000 patients access to the medicine they need through product donations. Over the years, the products from AbbVie have reached 109 countries, including free clinics and community health centers across the United States. The donated products include a range of medicines supporting mental health disorders, eye care diseases and infant respiratory distress syndrome. AbbVie products also support U.S.-licensed medical professionals traveling overseas to provide primary care services and surgeries to patients in need through the Americares Medical Outreach program.

“We are grateful for our longstanding partnership with Americares and to be recognized for our commitment to advancing and sustaining a healthier and more equitable world for all,” said AbbVie Vice President Corporate Responsibility and Global Philanthropy and AbbVie Foundation President Claudia Carravetta. “Our strong collaboration has been critical to providing life-saving treatments to individuals and families around the world.”

Additionally, AbbVie and the AbbVie Foundation have provided steadfast support for Americares emergency response work, making generous financial contributions to the organization’s responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; Super Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines in 2013; the 2014 West Africa Ebola outbreak; and Hurricanes Harvey and Maria in 2017, Hurricane Michael in 2018, Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and Hurricane Laura in 2020. AbbVie also supported Americares responses to the 2015 Nepal earthquake, 2016 Ecuador earthquake, 2018 Indonesia earthquake and 2018 California wildfires.

“On behalf of HDA, we congratulate AbbVie for receiving this award,” said HDA President and CEO Chester “Chip” Davis, Jr. “HDA applauds AbbVie’s work with Americares to donate lifesaving medicines to patients worldwide and to support the organization’s emergency response efforts. Our longstanding partnership with Americares on the Power of Partnership Award helps ensure companies with a philanthropic mission, such as AbbVie, receive the recognition they deserve.”