Revival Concrete Coatings Expands into Multiple Nebraska Markets Bringing Premier Concrete Flooring Solutions

Revival Concrete Coatings will upgrade the look in a community building or showroom. RevivalConcreteCoatings.com

Lead by new owners, Sam Sapkota and Bryce Shirley, the Iowa based business expands to meet market demands.

Bringing our services to Omaha and Lincoln aligns perfectly with our vision of offering innovative, high-quality flooring solutions to a broader market.” — Bryce Shirley, co-owner of Revival Concrete Coatings

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revival Concrete Coatings, a leader in high-quality concrete floor coatings, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Omaha and Lincoln, NE. Owners and young entrepreneurs, Bryce Shirley and Sam Sapkota purchased the Central Iowa based business in March with plans to grow the company. Just three months later, they are expanding Revival Concrete Coatings to offer the state-of-the-art polyurea and polyaspartic floor coating systems to meet market demands in their commercial and residential business.

Revival Concrete Coatings, which can transform an entire space in as little as one day, has quickly become a trusted name in Des Moines for delivering durable, stylish, and long-lasting floor solutions among businesses, builders, and homeowners. With their move into the Nebraska market, homeowners and businesses in Omaha and Lincoln will now have access to the same top-tier services and innovative products.

"Our expansion into Omaha and Lincoln is a significant milestone for Revival Concrete Coatings," said Sam Sapkota, co-owner of Revival Concrete Coatings. "We are excited to bring our expertise and high-quality flooring solutions to a new audience and look forward to serving the Nebraska community with the same dedication and excellence that our Des Moines customers have come to expect."

The polyurea and polyaspartic floor coatings offered by Revival Concrete Coatings are known for their superior performance, including:

• Rapid Installation: Floors can be ready for use in as little as one day, minimizing downtime for homes and businesses.

• Durability: These coatings provide excellent resistance to chemicals, UV rays, and wear and tear, ensuring long-lasting protection.

• Aesthetic Appeal: Available in a variety of colors and finishes, these coatings enhance the look of any space while providing a seamless and modern finish.

• Easy Maintenance: The non-porous surface makes cleaning and maintenance simple and hassle-free.

"Bringing our services to Omaha and Lincoln aligns perfectly with our vision of offering innovative, high-quality flooring solutions to a broader market," added Bryce Shirley, co-owner of Revival Concrete Coatings. "As proud Creighton University alums, we are excited to contribute to the local economies while enhancing the value and beauty of properties in these areas."

Customers in Omaha and Lincoln can learn more about Revival Concrete Coatings and schedule their free consultation by visiting RevivalConcreteCoatings.com.

About Revival Concrete Coatings

Revival Concrete Coatings specializes in providing top-of-the-line polyurea and polyaspartic floor coating systems that combine durability, aesthetic appeal, and rapid installation. Locally owned by Bryce Shirley and Sam Sapkota, the company is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and high-quality flooring solutions. For more information, visit RevivalConcreteCoatings.com.