Maine Nonprofits Receive $50,000 in Wellness Grants from Community Health Options
Each year, we’re inspired by the impact small organizations have across Maine and privileged to play a small part in supporting these projects.”LEWISTON, MAINE , UNITED STATES , June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten Maine nonprofit organizations received a total of $50,000 in funding through Community Health Options’ 2024 Wellness Grants to support programs that promote physical and emotional well-being in communities across the state.
— Kevin Lewis, president & CEO
“Each year, we’re inspired by the impact small organizations have across Maine and privileged to play a small part in supporting these projects,” said Kevin Lewis, president and CEO of Community Health Options. “We continue to be amazed by the creativity of these initiatives, whether helping girls to build self-confidence, supporting substance use disorder recovery, or lending out gear so more people can enjoy the beauty of our state.”
Community Health Options laid the financial groundwork for these grants when it created its Community Benefit Expenditure program in 2019. It began awarding grants in 2020, working with the Maine Community Foundation to administer the funds.
Among this year’s recipients is the Portland-based Cromwell Center for Disabilities Awareness, which provides classroom diversity programs across the state. “We build inclusion by helping students understand that disabilities are just one aspect of human diversity, that we call have strengths and talents to share, and that we all deserve to be included,” said Susan Greenwood, executive director. “The grant means that we can say ‘yes’ to more schools that want to partner with us to foster kindness, understanding, friendship and respect.”
Other grantees include:
• New England Mountain Bike Association-Central Maine, serving Frankin, Androscoggin and Kennebec counties, helping to build a new trail connecting two existing trails for hikers and bikers within the Bond Brook Recreation Area.
• Women for Healthy Rural Living, serving Hancock and Washington counties, to support Connect—For the Health of It, a program to provide social connection and combat isolation and loneliness through programs like cooking classes, book clubs or walking groups.
• An Angel’s Wings in Lewiston to support the June 15 opening of Lewiston’s recovery center on Pine Street in Lewiston, helping to make it possible to offer more meetings, programs and resources to the community.
• Cross Cultural Community Services, in Portland, to support its initiative to address disparities to oral health care in Maine for Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC).
• Fit Girls of Wilton Maine in Franklin County, to support its running, reading and caring program, in part by providing fresh fruits and vegetables, sneakers and books to 4th and 5th grade girls.
• Maine Gear Share, based in Brunswick, to support its program to offer outdoor gear across the state to enable people to enjoy activities in nature.
• Discover Downtown Westbrook, helping to fund the Westbrook Wellness Initiative to increase and promote healthy lifestyle choices with activities in Westbrook Common including artisan markets, bike rides and exercise programs, among other things.
• Friends of the Presumpscot River in Cumberland County, supporting community canoe paddles focused on underserved communities.
• Grahamtastic, serving all counties to provide technology, like computers or tablets, allowing seriously ill children to continue their education remotely while undergoing treatment.
To learn more about Community Health Options’ community giving programs, please visit our website.
About Community Health Options
Community Health Options is the only Maine‐based, nonprofit, Member‐led health insurer and plan administrator providing comprehensive health plans for individuals, families and businesses. Community Health Options offers a robust network of 48,000 healthcare providers in New England, along with plans with U.S. National coverage for individuals and businesses.
Heather Bouffard
Community Health Options
+1 207-808-9373
hbouffard@healthoptions.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok