Daily Practices of Inclusive Leaders Aims to Close Gap Between Good Intentions and Real Results in ID&E
Building a culture of belonging takes the wisdom to know what to do, the heart to want to do the right thing, and the courage to see it through. That is the Inclusive Leadership trifecta!”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID&E professionals Eddie Pate and Jonathan Stutz packed the house at Third Place Books Lake Forest Park to launch their highly anticipated book, Daily Practices of Inclusive Leaders: A Guide to Building a Culture of Belonging ( Berrett-Koehler Publishers).
The book's narrative addresses daily practices to close the gap between good intentions and real results in Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity efforts. Over 120 people attended the free community event to support and share in the conversation about creating a culture of belonging.
“Building a culture of belonging takes the wisdom to know what to do, the heart to want to do the right thing, and the courage to see it through. That is the Inclusive Leadership trifecta!”, Pate and Stutz told KOMO News 4 on-air personality Tyrah Majors who moderated the conversation.
Pate and Stutz appeared on “ARC Seattle” discussing why this topic is important now and what makes their book different from all the other ID&E books in the market. What differentiates Daily Practices of Inclusive Leaders from all other ID&E books is that Pate and Stutz show leaders, people managers, and those who are passionate about building an inclusive, equitable, culture of belonging, this work can be accomplished with small actions– small pebbles dropped daily, pebbles that create ripples that generate waves of positive change. The work that drives real change is accomplished through daily practices built into the rhythm of the business, woven into the fabric of the employee life cycle.
In the book, Pate and Stutz state that building a culture of belonging is essential in day-to-day interactions between you and your team members. It includes getting to know each person at a deeper level – who they are, where they are from, what their experiences and backgrounds have taught them, and what makes them special and unique besides what is on their resume.
Eddie Pate, Ph.D. is Founder and Chief Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity (ID&E) Officer of Eddie Pate Speaking and Consulting, Inc. He spent 20 years leading Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity (ID&E) efforts in some of the largest companies in the world. He was the Director of Inclusion and Diversity for the Worldwide Operations organization at Amazon. He was responsible for the development and implementation of all Global ID&E efforts in the largest organization at Amazon.
Jonathan Stutz, M.A. is the founder and president of Global Diversity Partners Inc. He has over 25 years’ experience working in leading-edge companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Zulily. Jonathan led ID&E for four global businesses within Amazon’s Worldwide Operations group.
Connect with Eddie and Jonathan about their keynote and workshop offerings for Daily Practices of Inclusive Leaders at www.InclusivePebbles.com.
Daily Practices of Inclusive Leaders is available nationwide where books are sold.
