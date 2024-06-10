Successful Community Partnerships Celebrated at First 1,000 Days Dairy Initiative Event

NEWMAN, Calif., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California, in collaboration with Raley’s, Legacy Health Endowment and Community Health Centers of America, celebrated the First 1,000 Days Dairy Initiative at Nob Hill Foods in Newman, CA. The event brought together Central Valley community members, healthcare providers and media partners to highlight the initiative’s positive impact on nutrition access for families with young children.



The First 1,000 Days Dairy Initiative, supported by a $250,000 grant from Legacy Health Endowment, aims to provide culturally relevant nutrition education and resources. The initiative focuses on helping families with children between 6 months and 2 years of age, offering monthly funds to purchase nutrient-dense milk and dairy products.

Dairy Council of California CEO Amy DeLisio, shared her enthusiasm for the program’s success: “We are incredibly proud of the positive impact the First 1,000 Days Dairy Initiative is making. Our partnership with Raley’s Company Stores, Legacy Health Endowment and Community Health Centers of America enables us to support families in their journey towards better nutrition during the critical early years of their children’s lives.” Event attendees heard from a distinguished panel of speakers, including representatives from the Dairy Council of California, Raley’s, Legacy Health Endowment and program participants.

In addition to the panel, the event featured a display of program materials and a sampling of dairy recipes made with items in the program. A detailed map of the store was provided to attendees, indicating where to find the specific dairy products that are part of the initiative, ensuring easy access for participating families.

One program participant expressed her gratitude: “This program has been a lifesaver for my family. The nutrition education and dairy offers have made a big difference in my children’s health and my ability to feed my family. I’m thankful for the Dairy Council of California and their partners for this program.”

In addition to learning about the initiative, members of the media and community partners were given the opportunity to engage with program participants and network with leaders in the field of nutrition, fostering a lively interactive atmosphere and encouraging meaningful conversations about the initiative’s impact and nutrition and health benefits of dairy foods.

Dairy Council of California remains committed to advancing the health of children and families through innovative partnerships and educational programs. For more information about the First 1,000 Days Dairy Initiative, please visit www.dairycouncilofca.org.

About Dairy Council of California

Dairy Council of California is a nutrition organization working together with champions to elevate the health of children and communities through lifelong healthy eating patterns. Focusing on education, advocacy, dairy agricultural literacy and collaboration, Dairy Council of California advances the health benefits of milk and dairy foods as part of the solution to achieving nutrition security and sustainable food systems. Learn more at DairyCouncilofCA.org.

About Raley’s

Raley’s is a family-operated customer experience grocery company. Founded in 1935, Raley’s stores are the destination for the best fresh products, affordable offerings and personalized service. The company’s commitment to infusing life with health and happiness by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time, has made it a trusted source for food, nutrition, and wellness. Raley’s strives to enhance transparency and education in the food system in order to help customers make more informed, healthy food choices. Raley’s operates 121 stores under four banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Raley’s O-N-E Market. Making healthier offerings accessible to everyone, Raley’s has expanded beyond the store to operate grocery curbside pick-up and delivery in their nearby communities. Visit at www.raleys.com. Raley’s is a division of The Raley’s Companies.

Contact:

Meggan Rush

Communications Manager

Dairy Council of California

(916) 263-3560

mrush@dairycouncilofca.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38692d61-d441-4fa3-a118-3057b95f7244

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/906294d7-1fe2-425d-ba8a-e23b27f165c6