Governor Hochul Announces Start of $45 Million Pavement Rehabilitation and Safety Enhancement Project in Chautauqua County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a $45 million pavement revitalization project on the New York State Thruway (I-90) in Chautauqua County. The work will cover nearly 35 miles between exit 59 (Dunkirk - Fredonia - NY Route 60) and exit 60 (Westfield - Mayville - NY Route 394). More than 7.8 million vehicles travel this stretch of the Thruway annually, which serves as a gateway to Western New York and the Southern Tier.

“New York State continues to invest in rebuilding and improving our infrastructure, ensuring that our roads, bridges, and public transportation systems are safe, reliable, and efficient for all residents and visitors,” Governor Hochul said. “This project is one of many that the Thruway Authority is undertaking aimed at improving the daily lives of New Yorkers while also connecting essential commerce and travelers to principal cities, rural areas, and tourist destinations throughout the Northeast.”

The project includes full and partial depth repairs to remove and replace deteriorated portions of the roadway from milepost 467.0 to 485.5 westbound and milepost 483.0 to 467.0 eastbound increasing the road’s overall structural integrity for improved long-term rideability. The project also features a new asphalt riding surface, replacing two layers of existing pavement to a depth of four inches for this stretch of the Thruway totaling approximately 69 lane miles. Crews will also resurface the interchange ramps at exit 59 and exit 60 and all U-turns.

Additionally, vertical clearance improvements will be made to bridges in 16 locations to prevent bridge hits. In April, crews repaired a severely damaged portion of the North Road overpass over the Thruway at milepost 473.78 that has been subject to at least three bridge strikes by over height trucks since the beginning of the year.

Other safety improvements include “Recess Triple Drop” pavement striping, which is more visible in all lighting and weather conditions, new guide rail, pier protection and delineator markers.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “This project is another example of the Thruway Authority’s commitment to reinvesting toll dollars into rebuilding and modernizing the 70-year-old Thruway system. The investment will lead to a smoother ride and enhance safety for the millions of drivers that travel through this region each year.”

State Senator George M. Borrello said, “It is exciting news that extensive improvements are set to begin on the stretch of Thruway between exit 59 and exit 60. There is obvious wear and deterioration on this section of roadway which affects the driving experience and safety of the nearly 8 million vehicles that travel this portion of the Thruway each year. The $45 million in funding dedicated to the project is a needed infrastructure investment that will result in a safer, better Thruway while complementing other key improvements taking place in our region. Many thanks go out to Governor Hochul for her ongoing support of our transportation sector in Western New York.”

Assemblymember Andy Goodell said, “Governor Hochul's announcement about this funding is greatly appreciated. Upgrades to the NYS Thruway in Chautauqua County are essential to the quality of life and safety of not only our residents but for everyone who travels through our beautiful county. The timing is ideal as we head into summer travel season.”

Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel, Jr. said, “This $45 million pavement revitalization project on the New York State Thruway, is a significant step towards enhancing the travel experience for our county residents as well as the more than 7.8 million vehicles that navigate this route each year. This project includes resurfacing as well as significant safety improvements including “Recess Triple Drop” pavement striping, which is more visible in all lighting and weather conditions. These upgrades, along with new guide rails and safety markers, underscore a dedication to safety and infrastructure excellence. This is a significant step towards a safer and more efficient Chautauqua County. Governor Hochul’s support has been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition, and we are confident that these improvements will serve our community well into the future.”

Oakgrove Construction, Inc. from Elma, NY is the project contractor following a competitive bidding process. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Currently, there are more than $126.1 million in capital improvement projects underway within the Thruway Authority’s Buffalo Maintenance Division which runs from I-90 in Ontario County to the Pennsylvania border, as well as the Niagara Thruway (I-190) from the Thruway mainline to Niagara Falls. Over the next five years, the Thruway Authority’s Capital Program is projected to invest more than $420.1 million into the Western New York Region.

Motorists are urged to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

To further enhance safety for workers in a work zone, Governor Hochul signed legislation establishing the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program. The safety enforcement program began in April 2023 and is in effect in various active construction zones on the Thruway. Work zones with speed camera enforcement will have clear signage leading up to it and motorists violating the posted speed limit within the work zone will be fined.

For up-to-date travel information, motorists are encouraged to download the Thruway Authority’s mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Travelers can also visit the Thruway Authority’s interactive Traveler Map for real-time traffic updates and sign up for TRANSalerts for traffic information.