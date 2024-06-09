USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Arrives in Limassol, Cyprus

The crew of Paul Ignatius is thrilled to be in Cyprus and is looking forward to exploring the beautiful city and island. "We're all excited to be here in Limassol," said Ens. Alfred Lin, a sailor onboard the ship. ";We';ve heard great things about the city and are looking forward to trying

some of the local cuisine and enjoying the various activities available."

Commanding Officer Cmdr. Corry Lougee expressed his excitement about the port visit. "We're thrilled to be in Limassol and the crew is looking forward to exploring the city. We've planned a range of activities, including visits to local landmarks, cultural events, and recreational activities. Our sailors are excited to experience the rich history and culture of Cyprus and we're confident that they will have a great time. During its port visit, the crew of Paul Ignatius will have the opportunity to take part in various cultural and recreational activities, including visiting local landmarks such as the Limassol Castle, the Folklore Museum, and the Archeological Museum. They will also have the chance to enjoy water sports and activities at the beach, and take part in cultural events and festivals that showcase the rich history and heritage of Cyprus.

The ship's arrival in Limassol marks the first time that Paul Ignatius has visited the port city. The port visit is expected to last several days, during which time the crew will have the opportunity to relax and enjoy each other's company.

USS Paul Ignatius, named in honor of Paul Ignatius, a distinguished public servant and World War II Navy veteran who served as the 59th Secretary of the Navy, is equipped with advanced technology and weaponry, enabling it to execute a wide array of missions, including anti-air, anti-submarine, and anti-surface warfare operations. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6 th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.