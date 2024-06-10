BC Coroners Service sets date for inquest into death of Zachary With

CANADA, June 10 - A coroner’s inquest into the death of Zachary Andrew Bryan With will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2024, at the Nelson Law Courts (320 Ward Street, Nelson).

The death of With, 28, was reported to the BC Coroners Service on Feb. 16, 2019, following events involving the RCMP.

Under Section 18(2) of the Coroners Act, inquests are mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by or in the custody of a peace officer. Under section 18(3), the chief coroner may direct an inquest be held if the public has an interest in being informed.

A coroner’s inquest is a public inquiry that serves three primary functions:

to determine the facts related to a death, including the identity of the deceased and how, when, where and by what means the individual came to their death, as well as a classification for the death;

to make recommendations, where appropriate and supported by evidence, to prevent deaths in similar circumstances; and

to ensure public confidence that the circumstances surrounding the death of an individual will not be overlooked, concealed or ignored.

Margaret Janzen, presiding coroner, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding this death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances. A jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

Livestreaming allows the public and media to virtually attend an inquest. The same rules apply as for in-person attendance at an inquest. Reproduction, broadcasting and publishing of inquest proceedings are prohibited, including through social media. Supreme Court accredited media are permitted to record the proceeding solely for the accuracy of their notes; the recording is not to be broadcast in any form. Accredited media members must provide proof to the sheriff and visibly display their accreditation at all times when they are recording or using electronic devices in court. Recording for any other purpose or by anyone without appropriate accreditation is strictly prohibited.

