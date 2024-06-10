NH Moose Hunt Lottery Winners to Be Announced on Friday, June 21

CONTACT:

Linda Verville: (603) 271-2461

Henry Jones: (603) 788-3164

June 10, 2024

Concord, NH – Winners and alternates of the 2024 New Hampshire Moose Hunt Lottery will be published on the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s website at www.wildnh.com/hunting/moose.html by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024, and on the Department’s Facebook page. Please be patient: the large increase in web traffic on lottery day often causes downloading delays.

A total of 33 moose hunting permits will be issued through the lottery in 2024. Again this year, winners will be selected through a computerized and random drawing.

New Hampshire’s 2024 moose hunt runs from October 19–27. For more information about moose hunting in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html.