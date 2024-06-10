Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet June 11, 2024 - Special Meeting

The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet Tuesday, June 11, at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom for a special meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007 or by email at Commission Secretary.