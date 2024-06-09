“On vous aime” — the WTO opens its doors to the public and thanks its host city

Organized as part of activities to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the WTO, the sixth edition of the Open Day offered an opportunity for visitors to learn about the work of the WTO, explore its historic building, and take part in various activities on the lakeside terrace and inside the WTO’s headquarters.

Around 40 guided tours of the building were arranged for the public and various activities were organized for children. Visitors also had a chance to ask WTO staff questions related to the organization and its work and to learn about the role of interpreters. A photo exhibition showcasing the evolution of the WTO building since its establishment in 1926 and photos of the signing of the Marrakesh Agreement establishing the WTO in 1994 were also on display.

In addition, 18 WTO members set up stands offering national food and drinks specialities while ten members and the UN Women's Guild participated in an international bazaar.

The day kicked off with an opening ceremony featuring WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Chair of the General Council, Ambassador Petter Ølberg of Norway, representatives of the Swiss and local authorities, as well as special guest Doris Uzoka-Anite, Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

“For over a century, Geneva has stood for peace, human decency, and trying to find ways for countries to work together,” DG Okonjo-Iweala said. “These are things the world needs more than ever. The WTO will keep trying to do its part for people and the planet.”

Trade “is a means, not an end in itself,” she told the gathered visitors. “The WTO's goal, as set out in the preamble of our founding agreement, is to use trade as a means to raise living standards, create jobs, and promote sustainable development.”

Ambassador Ølberg said that achievements such as the conclusion of the agreements on trade facilitation and addressing harmful fisheries subsidies “reconfirms the value that governments and people continue to attach to safeguard and preserve the rules-based system.”

“It has been said before, and I can only reiterate that if the WTO did not exist, we would have to invent it.”

Nathalie Fontanet, President of the State Council for the Canton of Geneva, said: “We are in a difficult moment of our history where our world is characterized by tensions and uncertainty.” Geneva remains the capital of multilateralism, peace and human rights, she added.

“We are convinced that it is only through coordinated responses that humanity will meet the global challenges of today and tomorrow. We need more multilateralism, you can count on our support.”

Minister Uzoka-Anite said: “There is no doubt that trade is a key driver to global economic growth and prosperity. I believe we all should celebrate these laudable achievements of the WTO even as we continue to call on the institution and its members to intensify work and reforms towards building a fairer, more inclusive and equitable global trading system.”

Marie Barbey-Chappuis, Administrative Councillor with the City of Geneva, said: “I'm happy that the population of Geneva can take a day to better understand what is at stake here in the WTO, the topics that are discussed here in the WTO.”

“It is an opportunity for the authorities of the City, the Canton and the (Swiss) Federation to stand by your side and speak about what you do in favour of our community and the international community in general.”