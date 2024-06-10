Meeting with member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mrs. Željka Cvijanović

TAJIKISTAN, June 10 - On June 10, in the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mrs. Željka Cvijanović, on the sidelines of the Third International Conference on the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028".

"I consider your visit with your accompanying delegation to Tajikistan as another evidence of your state's constant support for Tajikistan's global initiatives in the field of water and climate," - stated the Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon at the beginning of the meeting.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of climate change, international initiatives of Tajikistan on addressing water issues and other problems of the planet.

It was assured that today's meeting would give a new impetus to the development and strengthening of friendly relations and beneficial cooperation between the countries.

During the meeting, issues of expanding cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, investment, energy, education, culture and tourism were discussed.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the countries within international and regional organizations, including the United Nations, and considered it important to continue and further strengthen this process.