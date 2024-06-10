Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Makes a Maternal Health Announcement

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced an $8 million capital commitment to help fund a project to expand a Morris Heights Health Center clinic, which will have all-inclusive and integrated programming and a maternal health Center of Excellence. The Governor announced the new funding while hosting a roundtable with Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, which included other elected officials and stakeholders to discuss ongoing efforts to improve infant and maternal health across the state and make prenatal care more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers. The Governor emphasized the importance of advancing these efforts in the Bronx, which has some of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in New York State. During the roundtable, the Governor also announced that the State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald issued a standing order which will expand access to much-needed doula services for birthing parents across the state. Governor Hochul also highlighted that New York is now the first state in the nation to create a paid family leave program for prenatal care. New York has also made prenatal care more affordable for over a million low-income residents by eliminating out-of-pocket costs for certain pregnancy-related benefits for New Yorkers on the Essential Plan or Qualified Health Plans.

This is your house, but I want to thank you for hosting me. This is a place I've been to many, many times as lieutenant governor — but my first official visit with you as the borough president. And I want to thank you for the extraordinary leadership that I've seen from you, literally from your first days in office.

That horrific fire where we lost so many innocent lives. It's still seared in my mind. The smell of the smoke and the anxiety. I came down immediately, and you were so literally on the job for such a short time, and you were out there with the people. You were out there just taking care of people. It was such a powerful, visual reminder of how leadership matters in a crisis — and you were there. So we've deepened our relationship over many years now. I want to thank you for what you're doing.

And to all of you joining us here today, our elected officials who I just had meetings with, thank you for joining a conversation about something that maybe it takes the first mom Governor to understand how critically important it is for moms and babies to have a healthy pregnancy and birth.

And it's something that other communities can take for granted, but there are others like the Bronx, which has the highest mortality rate overall, but highest infant and maternal mortality rate of the other boroughs. Nine times more likely to die in childbirth if you're a woman of color. You can't talk about these and hear about this and not feel compelled to take action immediately.

So we have worked hard on this issue. I have prioritized, I've talked about in my State of the State Address, elevating this crisis which has unfolded, and we have worked hard to find strategies. And we just had a wonderful tour with Mari Millet, the President of the Morris Heights Health Center. I want to thank you and your really passionate team.

The head of OBGYN we just took a tour with, and walked and saw the people that are so committed, to support people like you. I want to thank you for all you do, doing such tremendous work. I just want to say, sometimes it's about the people that matter, sometimes a little extra money matters and can help. And so, I also want to announce while you're sitting here, to close the gap you need to expand the Morris Heights Health Center and bring back the services — $8 million dollars for you today.

I will say Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia, even when I'm marching with her in the Puerto Rican Parade, all she kept talking about was the need to get this done. So she's been passionate. Council Member Sanchez as well. Your advocacy has been powerful, but just going there today I said, “No, we need to do this. We need to get this funded."

And I want to thank you for all you've done. We'll build a maternal health center of excellence. I want others to look at what we do here as the model of how we protect moms and babies and give them world class health care that they deserve. So thank you.

And we're going to continue. We've got another proclamation here. This is, and I'll sign this too because why not. This is a standing order for our second announcement that is actually issued by the Commissioner of Health today. And what this does is — I announced this, but we had to do this officially. Now expands doula services by allowing people to use Medicaid dollars to pay for these services.

They don't need a referral anymore. They don't have to worry about the cost of doula services — which have really stepped up into the forefront as a service that is indispensable for women to make sure they have an advocate when they go to their appointments and ultimately childbirth.

There's someone who understands, is culturally competent, people understand the stresses, and someone who's been through it themselves often. So I'm going to sign this here right now and make this real official. And say that going forward we're going to make sure that we are doing everything we can.

And last I want to talk about something that, as someone who had my own babies and had the luxury of being able to leave work to go for doctor's appointments. There are many women who do not have that. If you’re minimum wage, or working hourly or just any time off work means less money for you, that is an injustice. So we'll be the first state in the nation to allow 20 hours for prenatal care so our moms can get to the appointments. And that is now official as well. So getting rid of copays and a lot of other areas.

But that's enough from me. I want to hear from you because as I spend my time out in communities like this, and tour facilities, and talk to providers and the people that care so deeply about this. There's always another idea. There's always something else we can do. We have a doula directory now because of conversations like these. We're making sure that we take care of so many different areas.

But I'm going to listen now to hear what people have on their minds. And I'm going to take very good notes.

But also, Borough President, let's hear what's on your mind as well. And thank you again for hosting this. I know this is such an important cause for you. We've talked about it non-stop. And you are one of the reasons why we are championing this in Albany because your voice has been heard.