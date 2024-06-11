TV Becomes the Caregiver: ONSCREEN and Care Daily Partner on AI-Powered Caregiving Solution on the Home’s Biggest Screen
Seamless family-connected care delivered through the familiar comfort of TV, empowering seniors to live well at home.
Clinicians are empowered to prioritize care, ensuring the right interventions always reach their elder patients. This is the future of care: delivered where we all feel most comfortable – our homes.”YORBA LINDA, CA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONSCREEN, Inc., a leading provider of TV-based senior care technology, and Care Daily, a pioneer in AI-driven healthcare solutions in homes, are excited to announce the launch of new post-acute and longitudinal caregiving capabilities that directly engage seniors and empower their families. The combined power of ONSCREEN with the Care Daily Alliance equips seniors with the tools they need to thrive at home.
The integration of Care Daily and ONSCREEN offers several exciting new capabilities to accelerate the transition of healthcare into homes:
Prioritize: Ensure the right support is delivered to seniors when it's needed most, streamlining remote care for clinicians and caregivers.
Predict: Automated health assessments conducted by Joy, ONSCREEN's AI companion, help identify potential health issues early.
Prevent: Timely alerts and reminders displayed directly on the TV empower seniors to take control of their health by keeping them informed.
Participate: A daily prompt engages remote family members to connect with their loved ones through a convenient video chat on the TV, fostering social connection.
Care Daily’s AI platform is now connected with ONSCREEN's senior AI companion, Joy, which conducts regular interactive health assessments through the TV. Through natural voice conversations, patients can share details about their mental and physical well-being with Joy. This valuable information feeds into Care Daily's Wellness Score, a comprehensive metric that helps healthcare providers prioritize remote clinical and caregiver support. This allows for timely interventions, ensuring proactive care even between scheduled appointments.
For high-frailty and high-acuity patients who may struggle with traditional methods such as phone calls, text messaging, or apps, the TV becomes a natural third modality for communication. Notifications are now pushed directly from Care Daily into TVs via ONSCREEN. Seamlessly integrating with the Care Daily Alliance, a unified network of senior care technologies made interoperable by Care Daily, the total system goes beyond reminders. A missed medication or forgotten Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) reading triggers immediate alerts displayed directly on the TV, ensuring critical activities are never missed. This promotes better health outcomes for patients and improved reimbursements for providers.
The partnership also enhances the Social Connector service by Care Daily, promoting daily family engagement by prompting a different family member each day to check in with their loved one via ONSCREEN. This ensures continuous and distributed social engagement while fostering more frequent face-to-face interactions, transforming the TV into a convenient video calling device for seniors. Call duration metrics are captured by Care Daily to improve the accuracy of the Social Score and related social trends.
"ONSCREEN's curation into the Care Daily Alliance redefines patient engagement in both post-acute and longitudinal care settings," said David Moss, CEO of Care Daily. "Patients can now recover at home with accessible reminders and multi-generational family engagement. Clinicians are empowered to prioritize care, ensuring the right interventions reach the right patients at the right time. This is the future of care: delivered where we all feel most comfortable – our homes."
"Combining Care Daily’s broad AI capabilities that collect data from devices in the Care Daily Alliance, with ONSCREEN’s TV-based senior care platform creates a powerful tool for enhancing senior care," said Costin Tuculescu, CEO of ONSCREEN, Inc. "These new capabilities not only improve the quality of care but also ensure that seniors remain connected, engaged, and well-supported in their homes."
For more information about these new features and the benefits of the ONSCREEN and Care Daily integration, visit ONSCREEN and CareDaily.ai.
About ONSCREEN
ONSCREEN is dedicated to improving the lives of older adults by making technology-based communication more accessible through its innovative TV-based senior care solution. By leveraging the largest screen in the home, ONSCREEN enables effortless connection between older adults and their loved ones or caregivers, resulting in reduced loneliness and isolation and improved access to care. Key features include auto-answering of calls, daily wellness check-ins, telehealth integrations, and an AI companion named “Joy” that provides friendly visits and health checks, all through the TV. For more information, visit https://onscreeninc.com.
About Care Daily
Care Daily is a pioneering AI-driven health technology platform dedicated to transforming healthcare in homes and communities. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life for seniors while supporting family caregivers and remote clinicians through intelligent, predictive health solutions. Care Daily's open AI platform unites the largest alliance of AgeTech and HealthTech companies under the Care Daily Alliance, offering a comprehensive, scalable solution for continuous, compassionate care in homes – all under your brand. For more information, visit https://caredaily.ai.
