Attorney General Bird Defends Iowa Immigration Enforcement Law

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today released the following statement regarding her defense of Iowa’s immigration enforcement law at a federal district court:

“Since Biden refuses to enforce our immigration laws, Iowa is doing the job for him. Biden’s open borders have not only caused record illegal immigration, but they have opened the door for drug cartels, human traffickers, and suspected terrorists to enter our country. Today, we made the case in court defending Iowa’s law that prohibits illegal reentry and keeps our communities safe. If Biden invested half as much energy into securing our borders as he does suing states like Iowa, we would all be better off.”

