Avalo Unveils Cutting-Edge Platform to Transform Domestic and Cross-Border Payments
Redefining Borderless Banking: Setting A New Benchmark in Financial Transactions
Our platform empowers financial institutions with comprehensive oversight and insight into their transactions, fostering trust and confidence through unparalleled transparency, traceability and speed.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avalo, a pioneering fintech company, proudly announces the launch of its state-of-the-art platform, designed to address the intricate challenges of domestic and international transactions. In response to the longstanding complexities and inefficiencies burdening by both local and cross-borders payments, Avalo's platform seamlessly integrates treasury management, risk, compliance, KYCC (Know Your Client's Customer), and information exchange capabilities into a single, automated, and user-friendly platform.
— Stephen Coburn, CEO of Avalo
Avalo's mission is to redefine the realm of borderless banking by offering financial institutions a resilient, agile, and integrated transaction platform. The company aims to set new industry standards in transparency, traceability, and collaboration, leveraging its unique risk-based approach and KYCC feature to streamline domestic and international payments while ensuring top-tier compliance and risk mitigation. Avalo's launch comes after six years of success with IonFi, which has been utilizing Avalo's advanced technology for its payment processing and compliance.
"We are thrilled to introduce Avalo to the financial industry," said Stephen Coburn, CEO of Avalo. "Our platform empowers financial institutions with comprehensive oversight and insight into their transactions, fostering trust and confidence through unparalleled transparency, traceability and speed. By automating compliance processes, Avalo significantly enhances the customer journey, enabling secure and efficient information exchange for timely risk identification and mitigation."
Coburn added, "Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including APIs, AI, and machine learning, Avalo offers collaborative access to critical information, ensuring full control over the payment chain. This improves operational efficiency, reduces transaction costs and manual errors, leading to enhanced growth and ROI. Our advanced KYCC capabilities provide deep insights into customer relationships, aiding in accurate risk assessment and streamlining AML operations."
Strategic Collaboration with ISoftware4Banks
To expand its market reach and impact, Avalo has formed a strategic partnership with ISoftware4Banks, a leading business development and sales team specializing in banking solutions. Vincent Raniere, CEO of IS4Banks, brings over 40 years of expertise in banking, business development, and regulatory compliance to this collaboration.
"In our extensive experience working with financial institutions, we have witnessed firsthand the frustrations and inefficiencies caused by fragmented systems and siloed information," said Vincent Raniere. "Avalo's platform directly addresses these pain points by providing an integrated, centralized, auditable hub for all transaction-related data. Automating compliance processes, providing monitoring, and ensuring secure, collaborative access to key information eliminate the endless back-and-forth communication, reduces delays, and enables financial institutions to access accurate information quickly and easily."
Raniere continued, "By partnering with Avalo, we are confident that we can help financial institutions streamline their operations, enhance compliance, accelerate time to market, minimize fraudulent activities, improve auditability, and ultimately provide a superior customer journey. Avalo's cost-effective solution is crucial for effective risk management, ensuring our clients stay ahead in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape while enabling them to reduce transaction costs, and minimize manual errors. The platform's advanced capabilities, combined with IS4Banks' extensive network and industry expertise, position us to drive widespread adoption and deliver significant value to our clients."
About AvaloLabs
Avalo is a fintech company committed to optimizing domestic and international transactions for financial institutions. Its innovative platform seamlessly integrates treasury management, risk, compliance, KYCC (Know Your Client’s Customer), and information exchange capabilities into a single, automated, and user-friendly hub. Avalo's mission is to redefine the possibilities of borderless banking, setting new industry standards in transparency, traceability, information exchange, and collaboration. By leveraging its unique risk-based approach and cutting-edge technologies, including AI-process transaction monitoring and AML detection, Avalo empowers financial institutions to stay ahead in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.
For more information about Avalo and its seamless transaction platform, please visit www.avalolabs.com
Company Information:
Avalo Labs
935 Gravier St. Suite 2020
New Orleans, LA 70112
Website: www.avalolabs.com
Francine Lecompte Gittins
Avalo Labs LLC
+1 914-648-8943
francine@avalolabs.com
