Solum Global Announces New Protocol to Buy, Sell, Store, and Receive Physical Gold with Digital Currencies

MIAMI, FL, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solum Global, Inc. (“Solum Global or the Company”), a transparent digital network where cryptocurrencies and real-world assets meet, unveiled today a fully decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol for storing, trading, and transferring digital assets and gold between individuals, businesses, and governments anywhere in the world. The Solum Solution is a unique protocol that will digitally connect access to traders on the Dubai Gold Exchange, gold reserves in Africa and the United States, and gold bullion dealers across the globe. The protocol will allow digital currency holders to utilize their cryptocurrency assets to purchase, sell, store, and receive gold easily.

“I am very proud of our entire team for creating a product that provides a new means of transacting, transferring, and storing gold that, for the first time in modern history, is universally accessible to all levels of society and economic strata,” said Kirk St Johns, Co-founder, and CEO of Solum Global.

The Company is hosting a series of informational dinner events across the U.S. to demonstrate the Solum Solution live. The first event occurs June 13, 2024, in Atlanta, GA. Kirk St Johns, CEO of Solum Global, will be the featured speaker and unveil the Solum wallet, digital gold solution, and corporate investment opportunity. For those interested in attending a dinner event or learning more about the Solum Global opportunity, visit www.solum.events/credentials .

Solum Global, Inc. is a transparent digital network with a fully decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol for storing, trading, and transferring digital assets and gold between individuals, businesses, and governments worldwide. The Company, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, offers a secure solution integrating global digital currencies and real-world assets (GOLD) with immediate settlement between parties across a variety of platforms, networks, and systems. www.solum.global .

