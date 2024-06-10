Aboard Secures Funding Round to Accelerate Growth into Healthcare
Aboard announces funding to expand innovative HR tech in healthcare, aiming to streamline onboarding and improve operationsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aboard, a leading technology company specializing in optimizing workflows in healthcare, announces the successful close of its latest funding round. This investment, led by East Post Road Ventures and contributions from Startup Wise Guys, will fuel Aboard's strategic expansion into the healthcare sector within the United States.
“We’re thrilled to announce our latest funding round,” said Lee MacDonald, CEO of Aboard. "This funding will empower us to accelerate the development of our HR solutions tailored for healthcare, ultimately driving efficiency, reducing administrative burdens, and enhancing employee satisfaction within healthcare organizations."
Aboard's technology addresses unique challenges faced by healthcare institutions, including staffing shortages, complex regulatory requirements, and the need for seamless communication among staff members. By automating manual workflows such as onboarding, offboarding, credential expirations, work anniversaries, and more, Aboard empowers healthcare organizations to focus on what matters most; delivering exceptional patient care.
“As the innovation arm of White Plains Hospital, we are always looking for opportunities to partner with companies that help advance the mission, values, and capabilities of our Hospital,” said Michael Latchmansingh, Director of Innovation at East Post Road Ventures. “We see tremendous potential in Aboard's innovative approach to human resource management as it helps to streamline many essential functions related to hiring, allowing us to focus on the personal side of talent management, while maintaining a culture of excellence that ultimately enhances the care we provide to our community.”
As Aboard prepares to expand its presence in the US healthcare market, the company remains committed to driving positive change within the industry. By offering a secure, digital-first approach to human resource management, Aboard is poised to make a significant impact on the way healthcare organizations operate, leading to improved quality of care for patients.
For more information about Aboard please visit www.getaboard.co
About Aboard
Aboard is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HR solutions, with a focus on enhancing efficiency and effectiveness within the healthcare industry. Through innovative technology and strategic partnerships, Aboard is empowering healthcare organizations to optimize their workflows, and improve employee satisfaction
Lee MacDonald
Get Aboard Inc.
hi@getaboard.co
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn