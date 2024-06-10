NFM Family of Lenders Recognized as a Top Lender by Scotsman Guide

NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders announced today that we have been recognized once again as one of the top lenders in the country by Scotsman Guide.

LINTHICUM, MD, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders announced today that we have been recognized once again as one of the top lenders in the country by Scotsman Guide, the leading magazine and resource for mortgage originators. This year, we have achieved several prestigious accolades:

· 14th Largest Retail Lender in the Country

· #1 Retail Lender in Maryland

· 21st Overall Lender (including wholesale mortgage companies)

· 20th Largest VA (Veterans Affairs) Lender

· 21st Largest FHA Lender in the Country

The list put out by Scotsman Guide is "the industry's most comprehensive, verified rankings of the nation's top producing mortgage companies."

David Silverman, Founder and CEO of NFM Lending, expressed his gratitude and pride in the company's achievements: "It is an incredible honor for NFM to be recognized in these rankings. Over the last 10 years, we have experienced tremendous growth, steadily moving up the ranks to become a top 15 lender. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are committed to continuing our growth and providing exceptional service to our clients."

NFM is proud of this achievement and thanks its NFM Family and real estate partners for their support.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states in the U.S. and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.



