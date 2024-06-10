Sodium Alginate Market to Reach US$ 215 Million in 2024, Projected to Hit US$ 312.1 Million by 2034 with a CAGR of 3.8%
Increasing preference for biocompatible dyes in textile sector due to shift toward sustainable practices driving sales of sodium alginate, says Fact.MR.ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, MARYLAND, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new industry report released by Fact.MR, the global sodium alginate market (アルギン酸ナトリウム市場) is set to reach a valuation of US$ 215 million in 2024. According to the report, worldwide sales of sodium alginate are calculated to increase at 3.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
Sodium alginate offers several benefits, including its favorable physicochemical properties, which facilitate tailored chemical modifications. Additional notable qualities include its ability to adhere to mucous membranes, compatibility with biological systems, and natural breakdown process.
Available commonly in powder and granular forms, alginate simplifies the process of casting and thickening materials. It finds applications in managing diverse infections and aiding in wound healing. Growth of the alginate market is fueled by the increasing demand in the cosmetics industry, amid a preference for plant-based ingredients.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global sodium alginate market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% through 2034, with expectations to reach a market value of US$ 312.1 million by the end of that period. In the United States, the market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 22 million by 2024. Meanwhile, China is set to dominate the East Asian market, holding a significant 59.4% share by 2024. The market in Japan is also forecasted to be strong, with an estimated valuation of US$ 14.3 million in 2024. Overall, the East Asia market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% through 2034, indicating robust regional demand and potential for expansion in sodium alginate applications.
“Demand for sophisticated wound care management in the worldwide healthcare sector is projected to drive the growth of the sodium alginate market due to its superior gelling properties. The use of sodium alginate as an emulsifier and thickener is driving its widespread use in the food industry,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Increased Preference for Biocompatible Dyes in the Textile Industry
Producers of sodium alginate are benefiting from the heightened demand for improved color consistency and a reduced environmental footprint in the fashion sector as they formulate their forthcoming business strategies. With a shift among many fashion labels towards biocompatible dyes over synthetic alternatives, producers are offering sodium alginate as a prime catalyst for the creation of bespoke, eco-conscious coloring methodologies for the textile and apparel sectors. Moreover, the robust expansion of the textile industry, which constitutes a substantial segment of the global market, is further driving the growth of the sodium alginate market.
Sodium Alginate Aligning with Clean-Label Programs as Natural Ingredient for F&B Formulations
Sodium alginate is an important ingredient to improve the texture and stability of many food products. For culinary purposes, its ability to gel when exposed to calcium ions makes it a preferred choice. By encapsulating flavors and producing distinctive textures, sodium alginate is used by both chefs and food manufacturers to improve the overall quality of various dishes.
The market for sodium alginate is being shaped by the rising popularity of clean-label products and plant-based diets worldwide. It is the ideal option for plant-based food replacements because of its advantageous properties and natural ancestry from seaweed.
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the sodium alginate market are Qingdao Gfuri Seaweed Industrial Co., Ltd., Meron Group, WIBERG Canada, Lianyungang Fengyun Seaweed Manufacturer Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Mobel Biotechnology Co., Ltd, SNP Inc., KIMICA Corporation, Maabarot Products Ltd, Ashland Inc., Zibo Wangfei, Seaweed Tech. Co., Ltd., Qingdao Lanneret Biochemical Co., Ltd., IRO Alginate Industry Co., Ltd, and WillPowder, LLC.
JRS Group, a well-known producer of functional additives and sodium alginate, announced on May 24, 2018, that it had acquired DuPont Nutrition & Health's sodium alginate business at its Landerneau production site.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the sodium alginate market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges the sodium alginate market based on product grade (food & pharmaceutical, technical), function (stabilizers, thickeners, gelling agents, emulsifiers), and end use (textiles, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
