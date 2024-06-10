Hygienic Cladding Market to Reach $6 Billion Globally by 2032 at 8.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The increased need for safe & healthy environments in healthcare facilities and the advancements in nanotechnology are projected to drive the global hygienic cladding market’s growth during the forecast period. The Europe region is predicted to hold the major market share by 2032.

Wilmington, Delaware , June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “Hygienic Cladding Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.” According to the report, the global hygienic cladding market generated $2.8 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $6 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The increased awareness & demand for health-related products, the increasing need for safe & healthy environments in healthcare facilities, and hygienic wall cladding’s affordability & durability than traditional tiling methods are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global hygienic cladding market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the high initial costs and environmental impact may restrict market growth in the coming future. Contrarily, advancements in nanotechnology and the development of smart nanomaterial-based cladding with virus & bacterium resistance are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the hygienic cladding market expansion during the forecast period.

Type: Polypropylene Cladding Sub-segment to Hold Major Market Share by 2032

The polypropylene cladding sub-segment accounted for the largest global hygienic cladding market share of 34.5% in 2022 and is expected to hold major share by 2032. This growth is majorly owing to polypropylene cladding’s versatility, lightweight, flexibility, and resilience. Its strength and chemical resistance make it ideal for applications in the food and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, its high stain resistance ensures hygiene in critical settings like food preparation and medical facilities.

Application: Healthcare Facilities Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant During the Forecast Period

The healthcare facilities sub-segment held the largest market share of 34.1% in 2022 and is predicted to lead and grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the critical role of healthcare facilities in maintaining clean hospital environments. Hygienic cladding supports patient care, hygiene standards, and clean laboratories, with healthcare facilities increasingly recognizing their importance in controlling microbial growth and preventing infections, thus driving sub-segment's growth.

Region: Europe Market to Witness Prominent Growth by 2032

The Europe hygienic cladding market accounted for the largest share of 39.0% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to dominate by 2032. The region’s growth is driven by increased health and safety awareness post-COVID-19, robust growth in the food & beverage and healthcare & and pharmaceutical sectors. Besides, the increased use of hygienic cladding in commercial kitchens, healthcare centers, and laboratories is fueling widespread adoption and market expansion across Europe.

Leading Players in the Hygienic Cladding Market:

EUROCLAD GROUP

Polyflor Ltd.

Trovex

Altro Ltd

Gerflor

Eurocell Plc

Construction Specialties, Inc.

Bioclad LTD

Palram Industries Ltd.

AM Clad

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global hygienic cladding market. These players are employing various strategies including launching new products, entering collaborations, expanding operations, forming joint ventures, and signing agreements, all aimed at boosting their market share and securing their competitive position across different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

