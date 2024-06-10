In Recognition of Men’s Health Week, Benevis Shines a Spotlight on Male-Specific Oral Health Care Habits and Behaviors

Advanced Insights Support Healthcare Providers’ Efforts to Customize Their Dental Treatment Offerings to Meet the Needs of All Patients

Atlanta, GA, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, and its 100-plus dental offices in 13 states and the District of Columbia, kicks off Men’s Health Week June 10-16th by calling attention to oral healthcare trends and health risks that are most likely to impact the male population. The annual healthcare observance aims to heighten the awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys.

As highlighted in Benevis’ recently released 2024 Oral Health Report Women vs. Men, poor habits play a big role in oral health with men reportedly 40% less likely to brush their teeth

after every meal than women and more unlikely to seek preventive dental care. Compared to their female counterparts, they are also prone to experience gingivitis and develop gum disease, which can contribute to losing their teeth more frequently as they age. Generally, men tend to exhibit riskier behaviors than women such as tobacco and marijuana use. Smoking and chewing tobacco raise the risk for oral cancer, cavities, and tooth loss. They are affected by mouth cancer at twice the rate of women.

Deficient oral care can contribute to a number of chronic health issues over time. As periodontal disease hits men harder, it can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and dementia. Additionally, men from minority groups are reported to carry a heavier burden of oral health disparities as a result of gender, racial, and ethnic identity.

“When it comes to examining the different ways that men and women approach their own oral hygiene, industry research demonstrates that the disparities between gender are great when it comes to personal dental care, proactively seeking preventive treatments, and the adoption of risky lifestyle habits that could impact the strength of their teeth and gums,” said Dr. Dale Mayfield, DMD, chief dental officer of Benevis."During Men’s Health Week 2024, the Benevis team is committed to raising visibility for the distinctive oral health habits of males compared to the female population, which are proven to have a profound impact on physical and mental health over time. It is only by understanding these differences and patterns relative to sex and gender that healthcare providers will be able to tailor their services to better meet the needs of all of their patients.”

Benevis is committed to delivering on its mission to improve patients’ lives by changing the paradigm of dental health in the United States. This includes striving to educate all patients about the importance of practicing good oral health habits such as regular check-ups and proper hygiene routines to take care of their teeth and gums. In support of this effort, the dental healthcare organization offers a variety of oral health resources to inspire all patients and healthcare providers to focus on the importance of self-care and dental health throughout the year.

