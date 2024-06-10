EBRD and We-Fi help to digitalise remote hotel in Tajikistan

Bringing local culture to tourists

Lali Mamadsultonova owns a small hotel in Khorog, a remote Tajik city with a population of 32,000. The city is 2,200 metres above sea level in the Pamir Mountains, and its breath-taking views attract many tourists. Lali named her hotel “Lal” – which means “gemstone” – on account of the precious stones that the mountains are famous for.

Not only is the hotel a nice place to stay, it also gives guests the opportunity to learn about the culture and art of the local region. Lali’s hotel is designed in a traditional style and houses a unique display of artistic and domestic items, which she has collected from remote villages over a period of more than 25 years. Lali also has an Instagram account (@lali_pamir) showcasing a unique collection of national costumes with traditional jurab knitting and a wide range of ornaments.

Lali moved to Khorog from Dushanbe in 1992. She had to move there with her family and start a new life because of the civil war in Tajikistan. She recalls how people in Khorog helped her family to survive during those difficult times and says that her artistic background as a film director helped her to stay optimistic.

“It is not easy to manage a hotel in such a remote mountain city, given the fairly dangerous transport routes and the proximity to Afghanistan,” she explained. “We have difficulty obtaining goods and services, and it takes more effort to ensure comfortable accommodation for our customers. At the same time, though, all the challenges keep me on my toes and force me to find creative solutions.”

E-commerce tools for Lali’s hotel

Initially, Lali’s hotel business faced limited competition; later, though, many other small guesthouses and hotels began to spring up in Khorog. This meant she had to find new solutions, and Lali approached the EBRD for support. A group of consultants analysed her target audience and helped her to improve the hotel’s food delivery system integrated with website www.chaq-chaq.com. The hotel boasts two small cafes – one inside and the other outdoors on the roof in summer – and the consultants looked at the navigation of their menus online and the descriptions and photos of meals. Meanwhile, a new client management system has helped Lali’s team to manage sales more effectively. The hotel’s cafes will soon switch to electronic receipts, which will help to reduce costs, and the team is also planning to acquire an electric scooter, which will reduce emissions and delivery costs by up to 80 per cent.

“I am trying to keep up with the times and develop our family business. I am also trying to spend more time with my grandchildren, as I know how important a good work-life balance is. My family and I are very proud of our hotel, and we have many ambitious plans. Our hotel has 40 rooms, multiple conference halls and two cafes, but it started with just two rooms. I cannot imagine my life without Khorog and its distinctive culture. I hope more and more people will discover our culture and visit our unique hotel,” Lali says.