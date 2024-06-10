DHSS offers “My Life, My Quit” to help youth quit vaping

Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) introduces “My Life, My Quit,” a free tobacco cessation service for Missouri teens who want to quit using electronic cigarettes, vape products, cigarettes and smokeless tobacco.

“More Missouri teens now vape than adults who smoke cigarettes,” said Abby Newland with the DHSS Tobacco Prevention and Control Program. “This is significant given that Missouri has one of the highest national smoking rates.”

Teens 13-17 who enroll in “My Life, My Quit” will receive confidential and personalized support from a trained quit coach who helps them build a quit plan to become free from nicotine. The program provides coaching sessions over text, live chat or phone. Teens earn incentive items along their journey and receive a completion certificate. Find Missouri-specific cessation information on the Tobacco Prevention and Control Program’s (TPCP) website here.

Ways to enroll in My Life My Quit:



The program also includes resources and information for guardians, educators and healthcare professionals, which can be found on the "My Life, My Quit" website and through an online referral portal. HIPAA-covered and non-HIPAA-covered entities can refer youth to this resource with the teen's consent to participate. Order free “My Life, My Quit” promotional materials, including posters, rack cards and info cards on the order form. Copies of materials can be downloaded for digital distribution through the "My Life, My Quit" website as well.

For additional information on the “My Life, My Quit” program, contact the DHSS Tobacco Prevention and Control Program at motobaccocontrol@health.mo.gov or (573) 522-2820.

