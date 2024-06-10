The Ojo-Yoshida Report Announces Inaugural Business of Semiconductor Summit
We created the Business of Semiconductor Summit to provide a platform for global industry leaders to come together, share ideas, and shape the future of the semiconductor industry.”MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ojo-Yoshida Report is proud to announce the Business of Semiconductor Summit (BOSS) will be held on Tuesday Sept 10, and Wednesday September 11, 2024. The 2-day Virtual Summit will feature panel discussions and presentations tackling semiconductor business challenges and opportunities in this rapidly evolving sector.
— Bolaji Ojo, Publisher & Managing Editor
The BOSS event is created for stakeholders involved in the management, design, manufacturing, sourcing, funding and regulation of the global semiconductor industry. This includes CEOs, executives, decision-makers, managers, and thought leaders at original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), electronic manufacturing services (EMS) providers, semiconductor suppliers, semiconductor equipment and materials vendors, electronic design automation (EDA) vendors, intellectual property (IP) companies, software designers, component distributors, shareholders, investors, and government leaders from around the world.
"In recent years, the semiconductor industry has faced significant upheaval. Stakeholders shifted from normal trading to a sudden sales freeze due to Covid-19, followed by a rapid recovery that caused severe component shortages, particularly in the automotive sector. Known for its boom-and-bust cycles, the semiconductor industry now contends with inventory overhang, rapid technological advancements, disruptive innovations, and market uncertainties," said Bolaji Ojo, Publisher & Managing Editor at the Ojo-Yoshida Report. “We created the Business of Semiconductor Summit to provide a platform for global industry leaders to come together, share ideas, and shape the future of the semiconductor industry.”
The semiconductor landscape has become even more complex with the increasing influence of geopolitical, security, defense, and military concerns, alongside stringent government regulations. As the industry explores burgeoning opportunities in sectors such as AI, always-on connectivity, and increased automation, it must simultaneously confront significant challenges.
The Business of Semiconductor Summit will address these issues and more including:
• The Increasing Complexity of Chip Designs and Manufacturing Processes
• The Need for Significant Investment in R&D and Infrastructure
• Semiconductor Innovations and Geopolitical Players
• Innovations in Next-Generation Computing
• The Automotive Semiconductor World: EVs, ADAS and the AV Conundrum
• Artificial Intelligence: Applications, Opportunities, Players and Leaders, Privacy/Security/Safety Concerns
• Increased Awareness of the Strategic Importance of Semiconductors, Spurred by The Chips Act
• Net-Zero Manufacturing Goals
Registration for the summit is free.
For panel and presentation participation, contact Bolaji Ojo at B.ojo@ojoyoshidareport.com
