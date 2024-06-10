DHEC Encourages Men to Focus on Health During Men’s Health Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 10, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is observing National Men’s Health Week by encouraging men to take action to prevent health problems, including getting early health screenings that detect preventable diseases. Men’s Health Week is June 10-16, concluding on Father’s Day, and is part of International Men’s Health Month.

According to data compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 13.8% of men in the U.S. are in fair or poor health, only 28.3% of men meet the recommended amount of physical activity for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities and 41.6% of men ages 20 and up are considered obese.

“Men are at a higher risk than women for many deadly health conditions and die an average of nearly 6 years younger than women, so it’s incredibly important for men to be aware of their health risks and proactive in addressing them,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director. “Men’s Health Week and Month serve as an excellent reminder to take care of our physical and mental health year-round, and I encourage all men in South Carolina to pick up a new healthy habit this month.”

DHEC recommends the following healthy choices during Men’s Health Month:

Start a men’s exercise group. Whether it’s basketball, tag football or power walking, there is strength in numbers. Call a buddy and get moving together!

Get your annual checkup this June and stick with it every year.

Learn more about hereditary health issues. Do chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension or heart disease run in your family?

If you are over 55 years old, get screened for prostate cancer.

Get screened for colorectal cancer soon after turning 45.

Know the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and stroke.

Your mental health is just as important as physical. Reduce stress where possible. Recognize the signs of anxiety and depression and seek help.

Because cancer and other health issues disproportionately affect non-Hispanic Black men, DHEC especially encourages those residents to stay up to date on screenings and doctor visits as part of the agency’s effort to eliminate health disparities.

“We also want men across South Carolina to remember that if something doesn’t feel right, go to the doctor,” Simmer said. “Many illnesses can be treated if given immediate attention, so it’s critical that they report health issues they’re experiencing, whether they are mental or physical.”

Visit the main Men’s Health Network page for more health tips and to learn more about Men’s Health Week.

###