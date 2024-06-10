Submit Release
Palisade Bio to Present at the Virtual Investor Pitch Conference

Live video webcast on Monday, June 17th at 12:00 PM ET

Carlsbad, CA, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced that it will present at the Virtual Investor Pitch Conference on June 17, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, J.D. Finley, Chief Executive Officer of Palisade Bio, will provide an “elevator pitch” and outline the Company’s upcoming milestones. Additionally, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.palisadebio.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Palisade Bio 
Palisade Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
PALI@jtcir.com


