Trinity Biotech Attending 84th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association

DUBLIN, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB) (the “Company”), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on diabetes management solutions and human diagnostics, including wearable biosensors, announces that its senior management team plans to attend the 84th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association in Orlando Florida, taking place on June 21-24, 2024.



Management plans to host meetings with key stakeholders and potential partners as it works to advance the next generation of its recently acquired continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) biosensor technology. Interested parties are invited to reach out for more information by emailing Biosensors@trinitybiotech.com . To learn more about Trinity’s CGM, please visit https://cgm.trinitybiotech.com

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech is a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on diabetes management solutions and human diagnostics, including wearable biosensors. The Company develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market and has recently entered the wearable biosensor industry, with the acquisition of the biosensor assets of Waveform Technologies Inc. and intends to develop a range of biosensor devices and related services, starting with a continuous glucose monitoring product. The products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States, Germany, France and the U.K. and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide. For further information, please see the Company's website: www.trinitybiotech.com