Le Mans Ultimate June Update Lands Alongside BMW M Hybrid LMDh and Art Car Livery

MIAMI, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) is today releasing a major update to Le Mans Ultimate, the official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. This June update introduces significant new features and new content to enhance the player experience.



The update includes the introduction of new gameplay features requested by the community such as a Radar to help players with situational awareness in close-quarter situations. Also added to the title is a Replay Suite, that allows players to review and analyze their race performance has also been added. Race starts have also been improved and designed to provide a more controlled and engaging procedure in offline and online races. Furthermore, Driver Labels have been added to assist users in knowing the cars around them in all game modes.

Perhaps less visible, but there under the hood, is a new version of the online “netcode”. This forms a foundation on which is expected to deliver support for the next generation esports and community led massively multiplayer experience planned for the game.

A key highlight of the update is the addition of the BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh, the first free item of DLC, which celebrates BMW’s 25th anniversary of its first outright win at Le Mans. This update features the striking BMW Art Car livery designed by renowned artist Julie Mehretu. This livery marks the 20th addition to the legendary BMW Art Car collection and makes its virtual debut in Le Mans Ultimate before the real car races in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Additionally, an array of new 2024 Hypercar liveries for existing cars will be available free of charge, offering more customization options for players. Looking ahead, the 2024 season content will include four new Hypercars, four new circuits, and seven GT3 cars, with releases scheduled throughout the next 12 months. Special early access gifts, including two GT3 cars and the 24 Hours of Le Mans liveries, will be available for free to all players in time.

Stephen Hood, CEO of Studio 397 and Motorsport Games, expressed the company’s dedication to enhancing the player experience: “Our team has been dedicated to transforming player feedback into tangible enhancements that enrich the Le Mans Ultimate experience. The upcoming 2024 content, including new cars and circuits, is set to provide outstanding value and deepen engagement for our community. We’re still early on in the race and are excited about this being the first of many stints to the chequered flag.”

Le Mans Ultimate June Update is available now in Early Access on Steam. Players can purchase the game and redeem the new BMW Hypercar DLC for free, including the eagerly anticipated Art Car livery.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Driven Lifestyle Group company, is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing Le Mans Ultimate in Early Access. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E, while also powering F1 Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements concerning the Le Mans Ultimate game’s June update and/or whether such update would enhance the player experience.

All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Games and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, whether the online “netcode” will deliver support for the esports and community multiplayer experience, whether new 2024 Hypercar liveries for existing cars will be available or offer more customization options for players, whether the 2024 season new content releases, scheduled throughout the next 12 months, would materialize, and whether the June update and content, including new cars and circuits, would provide value or deepen engagement for players.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in Motorsport Games’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Motorsport Games anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Motorsport Games assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Games’ plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Motorsport Games’ website or other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

Website and Social Media Disclosure

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website (ir.motorsportgames.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):



The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Contacts:

Investors:

Investors@motorsportgames.com

Media:

PR@motorsportgames.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0d31ece-5eee-4fda-83b5-5cf4b5e0814e