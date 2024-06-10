Terracon Acquires SAGE Environmental and SAGE EnviroTech Drilling Services

Clients in the Northeast to benefit from expanded services and resources

OLATHE, Kan., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terracon, an employee-owned firm with a long history of providing excellence in engineering consulting services, is pleased to announce it has acquired Rhode Island-based SAGE Environmental and SAGE EnviroTech Drilling Services (SAGE).

As a leading provider of environmental services, SAGE offers its clients services including assessment through remediation; redevelopment, permitting, and regulatory compliance; health and safety; environmental and geotechnical drilling, and specialized remedial injections.

“We are excited to offer our clients access to the high level of expertise and quality of environmental and drilling services that SAGE offers,” said Gayle Packer, Terracon chair, president, and CEO. “With their established, award-winning track record, we are confident SAGE will provide even more clients in the Northeast with excellent service.”

SAGE’s 33 current employees will immediately become part of Terracon. The teams will serve clients as SAGE Environmental, A Terracon Company and SAGE EnviroTech Drilling Services, A Terracon Company, respectively. The new acquisition is supported by Terracon’s existing operations in Hartford, Connecticut, the Metro Boston area, and throughout the Northeast.

“Now that we’ve joined Terracon, our clients will continue to benefit from the expertise and creative solutions they’ve come to expect from SAGE over these past 28 years, while also enjoying expanded access and support from Terracon’s regional and national resources and multidiscipline services,” said Rick Mandile, owner, SAGE Environmental and SAGE EnviroTech Drilling Services.

SAGE is Terracon’s second acquisition in 2024, and its 22nd acquisition since the beginning of 2017.

The transaction was brokered by Matheson Financial Advisors of Natick, Massachusetts, and McLean, Virginia. "Terracon and SAGE are now positioned to provide significant new possibilities that deliver value to their clients,” said David Cohen, managing director at Matheson Financial Advisors. “Matheson Financial Advisors is pleased to have introduced and facilitated SAGE and Terracon establishing this partnership, which will be beneficial to all their clients.”

About Terracon

Terracon is an employee-owned consulting firm comprised of more than 6,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. ​Terracon consistently ranks as a top 20 design firm by Engineering News-Record. Start to explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

