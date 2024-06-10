Rapid Infuser Market to Hit $1,109 million by 2031: Coherent Market Insights, Inc

The global rapid infuser market, valued at $796.9 million in 2024, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to $1,109 million by 2031, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. Companies covered: Belmont Medical Technologies, Stryker Corporation, ICU Medical, Inc., Fresenius Kabi, ZOLL Medical Corporation, 410 Medical, Ace-medical, Biegler GmbH, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, BD, Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical, 3M Health Care, Shenzhen Keborui Electronics Co., Ltd

Burlingame, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rapid infuser market size was valued at US$ 10.92 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 23.85 Million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2024 to 2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Rapid infuser devices help administer intravenous fluids and blood products quickly in emergency situations to stabilize critically ill patients suffering from blood loss.



Market Dynamics:

The rapid infuser market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing number of traumatic injuries and rising incidences of hemorrhagic shock. Rapid infusion devices help in fast administration of large volumes of intravenous fluids during surgeries or trauma care situations. These devices are useful in resuscitation of patients suffering from hypovolemic shock. Additionally, growing number of surgical procedures and road accidents is also supporting growth of rapid infuser market.

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Portable Rapid Infuser Devices: Manufacturers are focusing on developing portable and lightweight rapid infusion devices that can be easily carried and used during emergency situations. For instance, in 2021, Freeman Technology launched portable and lightweight Languard RF1 and RF3 rapid infusion devices for administering large volumes of fluids during surgery and trauma.

Growing Demand for Pre-hospital Care: Rising demand for high-quality pre-hospital care is also fueling growth of rapid infuser market. Pre-hospital rapid infusion helps stabilize patients with hemorrhagic shock before they reach hospital. Pre-hospital care providers are increasingly adopting rapid infusion devices to effectively treat traumatic injury patients in ambulances and emergency medical vehicles.

Rapid Infuser Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $796.9 million Estimated Value by 2031 $1,109 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising incidences of internal hemorrhage



• Rising adoption of patient blood management practices Restraints & Challenges • High prices of sophisticated dedicated devices



• Lack of awareness about rapid infusers

Market Opportunities:

The trauma & emergency care segment accounted for the largest share of the rapid infuser market in 2024. Rapid infusers are widely used in trauma and emergency care settings to deliver intravenous fluids and blood products quickly in life-threatening situations such as severe blood loss from injuries. The growing incidence of trauma cases from accidents or injuries will drive the demand for rapid infusion devices in emergency departments and trauma centers.

Hospitals formed the largest end-user segment in the rapid infuser market in 2024. Most major surgical procedures and emergency care take place in hospitals. The growing patient volume and investments in hospital infrastructure in developing countries are fueling the demand for rapid infusion devices in hospitals. In addition, hospitals offer reimbursement for procedures using rapid infusion therapy, encouraging their adoption.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global rapid infuser market size was valued at US$ 796.9 million in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Rapid infusers are seeing increased adoption driven by demand from trauma and emergency care facilities.

By product type, the handheld device segment is expected to dominate the market through 2031 owing to their portability and ease of use in emergency settings compared to trolleys.

By application, the trauma & emergency care segment is expected to hold the leading market share due to the high prevalence of trauma cases.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment will continue to be dominant through 2031 due to the large patient volume and availability of advanced facilities in hospitals.

Regionally, North America is anticipated to dominate the global rapid infuser market during the forecast period due to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities and favorable reimbursement policies.

Some of the key players operating in the rapid infuser market include Belmont Medical Technologies, Stryker Corporation, ICU Medical, Inc., Fresenius Kabi, ZOLL Medical Corporation, 410 Medical, Ace-medical, Biegler GmbH, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, BD, Smission-Cartledge Biomedical, 3M Healthcare, and Shenzhen Keborui Electronics Co., Ltd. These companies are focusing on new product launches and geographic expansion to strengthen their market position.

Recent Developments:

In February 2024, Ballad Health, and the Ballad Health Innovation Center partnered with 410 Medical, Inc., to employ their LifeFlow device, a quick fluid delivery mechanism that lowers the time required to resuscitate a patient in need of blood and fluids.

In June 2023, ICU Medical., Inc, announced the availability of the level 1 H-1200 Fat Flow Fluid Warmer, a blood and fluid warming device use to heat blood, blood products, and other intravenous solutions.

Detailed Segmentation-



By Product Type:

Handheld Devices

Trolley Mounted Devices

By Application:

Trauma & Emergency

Anesthesia

Surgical Care

Labor & Delivery

Intensive Care

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



