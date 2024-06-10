Submit Release
AIM ImmunoTech to Participate in the Virtual Investor Pitch Conference

Live video webcast on Monday, June 17th at 1:00 PM ET

OCALA, Fla., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), today announced that Thomas K. Equels, MS JD, Chief Executive Officer of AIM will participate in the Virtual Investor Pitch Conference on Monday, June 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Mr. Equels will provide an “elevator pitch” and outline the Company’s upcoming milestones. Additionally, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company’s website (aimimmuno.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
AIM@jtcir.com

AIM ImmunoTech to Participate in the Virtual Investor Pitch Conference

