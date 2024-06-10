C-Bond Systems Continues to Expand its Installation Base with more than 200 Schools, Commercial and other Buildings Choosing its Glass Strengthening Products for Enhanced Security

C-Bond’s Patriot Glass Solutions Subsidiary Just Awarded Another Purchase Order for a Texas School in Excess of $70,000 for its Forced Entry-Resistant System

SAN ANTONIO, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary continues to expand its installation base with more than 200 schools, commercial and other buildings choosing to install its products enhanced security. Patriot Glass Solutions’ newest order, in excess of $70,000, is from a Texas school for its C-Bond Secure forced entry-resistant system.



This purchase order underscores the growing demand for C-Bond’s forced entry-resistant and bullet-resistant technologies, and the Company’s continued execution of its business plan. Patriot Glass Solutions also has 50 dealers throughout the country.

C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology, C-Bond Secure, is applied to architectural glass before the application of window film. When used in conjunction with a single layer of security film, C-Bond Secure delays forced entry, which gives law enforcement or other security personnel more time to lead those inside a facility to safety and apprehend the perpetrator.

Patriot Glass Solutions also markets C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness. C-Bond BRS is certified by third-party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, Level III, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards. C-Bond BRS is more affordable than bullet-resistant polycarbonate materials and is easy to install.

"We are proud to see continued interest and trust in our products from our customers, which include general contractors, school districts, our growing dealer network and more," said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond Systems. "This $70,000 order is a testament to the effectiveness and reliability of our patented nanotechnology. We remain dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance safety and security."

C-Bond Systems, through its Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary, is committed to delivering innovative protective solutions that meet or exceed stringent industry standards. The Company's products are scientifically tested and proven to significantly increase the strength, safety, and performance levels of glass and window film products.

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Universal City, TX-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.patriotglasssolutions.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; film delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2024, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 14, 2024, November 14, 2023, and August 14, 2023, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact: C-Bond Systems Allison Tomek atomek@cbondsystems.com Cervitude IR 4 Research Drive Shelton, CT Email: hello@cervitude.com PH 203.685.0346