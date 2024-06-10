Silvaco to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Second Quarter and Full Year 2024 Guidance on June 20

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVCO, “Silvaco”), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, today announced it intends to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024, and release financial results for the first quarter, along with its outlook for the second quarter and full year 2024, via press release, before the market opens on Thursday, June 20, 2024.



The Form 10-Q and earnings release will be available on the SEC website at SEC.gov and the Silvaco investor relations website at investors.silvaco.com.

About Silvaco

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silvaco Group, Inc.'s current expectations. The words “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “project”, “will”, and similar phrases as they relate to Silvaco Group, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silvaco Group, Inc. and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Investor Contact:

Greg McNiff

investors@silvaco.com

Media Contact:

Tyler Weiland

press@silvaco.com